Italian star Maxime Mbanda honoured for his heroic off field actions

Italy and Zebre flanker Maxime Mbanda has won the 2020 Guinness PRO14 Chairman’s Award in recognition of his incredible efforts as a volunteer ambulance worker during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic crisis in Italy, the 27-year-old gave up his time for over 70 days for the Yellow Cross in the Emilia-Romagna area of Italy to drive ambulances ferrying critically ill patients to hospital.

Mbanda’s heroic actions off the pitch were recognised by the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, during the summer when he named him as a ‘Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic’ – Cavalieri al merito della Repubblica. The honour was bestowed on Mbanda at a ceremony in Rome last week.

The Guinness PRO14 chairman’s award has previously been used to recognise contributions of individuals to the game of rugby, but Mbanda’s selfless actions for the good of his community embodied the spirit in which the honour is set out to reward.

Maxime Mbanda, said: “Thank you to everyone who chose me for this award, however, I don’t think I deserve it because a lot of rugby players tried to help during this period. My family and the Yellow Cross, who I tried to help, they will appreciate this very much, so thank you – I am very grateful.”

Dominic McKay, Chairman of the Guinness PRO14, said: "Maxime’s commitment to the Yellow Cross in Italy transcended sport and displayed the kind of understated leadership which is priceless in all walks of life.”