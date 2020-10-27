Johann van Graan: 'That was a class game of rugby'

Munster will send Dan Goggin for a scan on his injured shoulder today, collateral damage from a pulsating Guinness PRO14 win over Cardiff Blues in Thomond Park that was praised by Johann van Graan as “a great advertisement for rugby”.

Munster and the Blues kicked off the PRO14’s new Monday Night Rugby schedule of games in style, delivering an eight-try treat for television viewers with van Graan’s prevailing 38-27 to extend their winning start to the season to three games.

In doing so they handed the Welsh side their first defeat of 2020-21 and replaced them at the top of Conference B.

"I think for the first Monday night game for PRO14 it was a great advertisement for rugby,” van Graan said.

“Two sides who came to play, brilliant conditions at Thomond Park, some fantastic tries for both teams and a positive result for us. That was a class game of rugby.”

It was a rollercoaster game as the sides exchanged scores throughout the contest with fly-halves Ben Healy and Jarrod Evans also keeping the scoreboard ticking over with their goalkicking. Yet it was Munster’s replacement number 10, JJ Hanrahan who made the difference, starting and finishing an excellent backline move to score the try of the night, passing to Damian de Allende, the Springbok’s back-of-the-hand offload reaching Darren Sweetman whose quick hands found Rory Scannell, the centre also dispatching his pass at speed to the waiting Hanrahan in acres of space to score under the posts.

Two tries from close-range by recent academy graduate Gavin Coombes atoned for a second-minute defensive lapse that gave Rey Lee-Lo an early try only for Cardiff to lose Willis Halaholo to the sin bin for a cynical trip on a kick-chasing Goggin.

Coombes and the Munster forwards made them pay as the home side went in 17-13 ahead at half-time before a second-half flurry of tit-for-tat tries, first Kevin O’Byrne, then Aled Summerhill for the visitors, another from man-of-the-match Jack O’Donoghue before Halaholo grabbed one more for the Blues.

Then Hanahran struck on 67 minutes and Munster closed out the win, denying Cardiff a losing bonus point in a performance far from perfect defensively but pleasing for a head coach who picked a slew of academy players and inexperienced pros, including a debut off the bench for academy prop Josh Wycherley.

“Cardiff’s a quality team,” van Graan said. “You look how they annihilated Connacht last week and we knew this was going to be a top of the table clash. I’ve got confidence in our squad and this was a really tough game. Cardiff didn’t go away, they stuck with the game until the 80th minute so we are very happy with that performance.”

The only downside was Goggin’s shoulder injury in the 29th minute and the Munster boss said: “He’s a pretty tough lad. He’ll go for a scan and hopefully we’ll know more a bit later in the week. He’s in good form and hopefully it’s not serious.”