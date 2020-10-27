Robbie Henshaw under no illusions about scale of French challenge

The dust had barely settled on Ireland’s emphatic victory over Italy than Robbie Henshaw was reminded of the extra gears his side will need to find if they are to topple France in Paris and regain the Guinness Six Nations title this Saturday.

Ireland must do what no Irish team has done before and take away a bonus-point win from Paris if they are to be sure of seeing off both the French and England and claim the 2020 title.

Last Saturday’s seven-try 50-17 win over Italy, in which Henshaw replaced the injured Garry Ringrose after 27 minutes at Aviva Stadium, kept Ireland on track for a title shot but even winning in Paris, let alone claiming a bonus point, will be a huge challenge, particularly having seen French firepower on full display in a warm-up win over Wales.

That also applies to the direct opposition in midfield where Bundee Aki and Henshaw, set to replace Ringrose after his Leinster team-mate was ruled out for the rest of the autumn international window with a facial injury, will come face to face with Gael Fickou and Virimi Vakatawa.

“We saw the game they played against Wales on Saturday evening and they’re two world-class players,” Henshaw said. “I’ve played Fickou a handful of times now and I think I’ve played Vakatawa twice.

“Their running threats alone, their offloading skills and both of their footwork is top class. I think for us we need a rock-solid performance in D and the key to stopping them is probably shutting down their space early if we can and not allowing them time and space on the ball because that’s when they’re at their most dangerous.

“Like any player, if you give them time and space, that’s what they want and more time to decide what they can do. Not only are they good ball carriers and running threats but they’re also really good distributors and are able to get the ball to space.”

Ireland have claimed three wins in a row over France, including a 15-13 win in Paris at the start of the Grand Slam campaign in 2018 but Henshaw has seen them improve “hugely” under the new management of head coach Fabien Galthie and former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.

“They’re moving the ball around and they’re playing like — I know they have (Romain) Ntamack at 10 — a Toulouse/Racing team. They really have upped their game and played a really nice shape in their attack at the weekend.

“Their defence as well, with Shaun Edwards there, their linespeed is quite fast and aggressive so we need to be ready for what’s to come at the weekend. It’s definitely going to be a big step up.”

Like Henshaw, Peter O’Mahony had to make do with a place on the bench against Italy but though both were impactful when they got on, the Munster skipper accepts regaining the number six jersey in what would be his 69th Ireland appearance and displacing one of last Saturday’s starting trio of Caelan Doris, man of the match Will Connors and CJ Stander, will be a tough task.

“We’ve a battle on our hands every week (for selection). There’s been 67, 68 or 69 battles every week I’ve played for Ireland,” O’Mahony said.

“I’ve worked as hard as I could to get a jersey, whether it was on the bench or whether it was starting, there’s nothing taking for granted, there’s nothing given in these circles.

“You look at the back row that was there, and every single weekend you look at the back rows that I was involved with and now the back row at the moment, it’s never been anything but probably the most competitive position on the pitch. So we’re in a battle every week to get a jersey, never mind a start so I have to say I’m hugely enjoying it and learning from it.

“The performance from the starting back row at the weekend was, I thought, second to none. I thought their energy, their moments in the game, the amount of work they got through was incredible and from a team point of view you couldn’t be prouder of the way the team worked at the weekend, and the back row, so as I said it’s an absolute battle every weekend to get any jersey in this team.”

O’Mahony said Ireland’s review of last Saturday’s performance had not shied away from aspects for improvement for the next challenge.

“Fifty points in a Test game is rare to come by, it’s down to hard work and a great week we put down last week. But we understand the importance of coming back on the areas we want to improve on.

“It’s a bit of a different animal going to Stade de France on Saturday night for a Six Nations title. We know we’re going to have to be better than we were last Saturday.”