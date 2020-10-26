O'Mahony preaches side before self as Ireland prepare for Paris mission

Peter O’Mahony praised the selfless nature of Ireland players on Monday as the squad began preparations for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations title clash with France in Paris.

Munster captain O’Mahony had to be content with a place among the replacements last Saturday as head coach Andy Farrell went with a starting back row of Caelan Doris, debutant Will Connors and CJ Stander in the penultimate game of the championship against Italy at Aviva Stadium.

While he did no disguise his desire to have started the game, his impact off the bench was a telling one, most notably with a brilliant offload out of a two-man tackle to set up a second-half try for Bundee Aki in the 50-17 victory that means Ireland can win the 2020 Six Nations with a bonus-point victory in Paris.

As Ireland get ready to face France, O’Mahony said making a difference off the bench was as important as doing so from the start and every player in Farrell’s squad was happy to play their part for the team’s efforts in regaining the title.

"Being a competitive athlete in the environment we are in, everyone wants to play and that's not always possible,” O’Mahony said on Monday.

"I have to say, it's an incredibly enjoyable environment and we're bouncing off each other and enjoying it. I'd be sitting here lying to you if I said I didn't want to start but at the end of the day there are 23 people who need to take to the pitch at any given time.

"There's a massive emphasis put on our bench to come on and make a difference. There are guys who have been out there for whatever, 55, 60, 65 minutes and you've got to make a difference when you come on. That's the pressure we put on ourselves.

"I wouldn't say it's frustrating. Certainly, competitively I want to play every game, I want to start every match, that's just the way we all are as a group. But we understand that team comes first and you've got to be best prepared to play 79 or 80 minutes, or 15. It doesn't matter what you get, you've got to be ready to go.”

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton lauded this Ireland camp as a special group of players and coaches and though O’Mahony missed the first few days of it as he completed a 14-day spell of self-isolation as a close contact of Munster team-mate who tested positive for Covid-19, the flanker also sensed the strong bond between all the players.

“I know I was late coming in but it was incredibly enjoyable coming back and seeing the bulk of the group back again.

“I think we enjoy our time together, I think we bounce off each other well, there’s good craic but more importantly we’re putting each other under pressure and learning off each other which is I suppose the special thing.

“Everyone’s digging in for each other and helping each other out and you couldn’t there’s anyone in this group who’s selfish or doesn’t want the best for the team, which is probably the best thing you could say about a group of athletes that come together. There really isn’t anyone selfish in here, it’s all about the result at the weekend for the wider group and that’s a great thing to be able to say.”

O’Mahony accepts regaining the number six jersey in what would be his 69th Ireland appearance and displacing one of last Saturday’s starting trio will be a tough task.

"We've a battle on our hands every week (for selection). There's been 67, 68 or 69 battles every week I've played for Ireland.

“I've worked as hard as I could to get a jersey, whether it was on the bench or whether it was starting, there's nothing taking for granted in these circles.

"You look at the back row that was there, and every single weekend you look at the back rows that I was involved with and now the back row at the moment, it's never been anything but probably the most competitive position on the pitch.

"The performance from the starting back row at the weekend was, I thought, second to none. Their energy, their moments in the game, the amount of work they got through was incredible and from a team point of view you couldn't be prouder of the way the team worked at the weekend."