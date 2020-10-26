Ireland hold out hope Earls will be fit for France

Ireland are set to make a decision over winger Keith Earls availability to France in Paris this Saturday as Garry Ringrose was ruled out of the Six Nations finale.

The IRFU issued a squad update on Monday morning, also announcing that Ulster's John Cooney had been added to Andy Farrell's training group as cover at scrum-half for James on Gibson-Park, who reported hamstring tightness following his Test debut off the bench in last Saturday's 50-17 victory over Italy.

Earls was at Aviva Stadium for the fourth-round championship game as part of the non-playing squad and is completing his rehabilitation from a back injury with Ireland saying a decision will be made on the Munster hero's availability for the France game "over the coming days".

Ireland began preparations for the final-round clash today at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown, West Dublin. They go into the game with a one-point lead over both England and the French at the top of the table and know a bonus-point victory on Saturday will secure the title.

Ringrose, though, will not be a participant having been ruled out of the remainder of the international window, including next month's Autumn Nations Cup, with a facial injury, described by Farrell on Saturday night as a broken jaw.