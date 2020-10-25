First Connacht tries for Alex Wootton and Sammy Arnold in win over Edinburgh

Edinburgh 26 Connacht 37

Connacht won in Murrayfield for the first time since defeating Leinster in the 2016 PRO12 final as they demolished Edinburgh with an awesome display of attacking rugby which produced five tries for Andy Friend's men.

Connacht deservedly led 23-14 after a cracking opening half where they ran in three brilliant tries despite losing out-half Conor Fitzgerald and winger Sammy Arnold to injury.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade got their opening try with a brilliant blindside chip and chase down the left and then Fitzgerald threaded a superb little grubber for Arnold to score their second on the other wing.

A blistering break from John Porch set up Alex Wootton for their third with Tom Daly adding the touchline conversion and a penalty for 23-7 after 33 minutes. Edinburgh hit back before the break for hooker Michael Willemse to add to Nic Groom’s opening effort.

Another neat grubber from Blade put Wootton over for the bonus-point try after 51 minutes after Willemse had got his second try and Daly’s conversion made it 30-19 going into the final quarter before hooker Shane Delahunt got their fifth try to seal a fine win.

Scorers: Edinburgh: Tries: M Willemse (2), N Groom, A Davidson. Cons: J van der Walt (3).

Connacht: Tries: A Wootton (2), C Blade, S Arnold, S Delahunt. Cons: T Daly (3). Pens: C Fitzgerald, Daly.

Edinburgh: J Blain; E Sau, J Johnstone, C Dean (G Taylor 65), J Farndale; J van der Walt, N Groom (H Pyrgos 56); P Schoeman (J Bhatti 71), M Willemse (D Cherry 63), WP Nel (M McCallum 56); L Carmichael (J Hodgson 71), A Davidson; M Bradbury, A Miller (C Boyle 66), M Kunavula.

Connacht: J Porch; S Arnold (T O’Halloran 22), T Farrell, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald (P Robb 27), C Blade (C Reilly 73); D Buckley (P McAllister 51), S Delahunt (J Murphy 70), J Aungier (D Robertson-McCoy 51); E Masterson, G Thornbury (C Prendergast 73); P Boyle, J Butler, A Papali’I (C Oliver 51).

Referee: Adam Jones (Wales).