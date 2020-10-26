Ben Healy undaunted following in famous footsteps as he fits into Munster's No 10 jersey 

Following Ronan O’Gara into Munster’s famous number 10 jersey is often seen as an onerous task for young fly-halves but Ben Healy will start against Cardiff Blues tonight happy to embrace the Ireland legend as his role model.

Healy, 21, will start for the second game in succession at Thomond Park when he partners fellow young gun Craig Casey in the Munster half-backs as two unbeaten sides meet in a Guinness PRO14 Conference B clash that is the first of the league’s Monday night fixtures.

The fly-half does so having kicked the winning points in each of the first two rounds, coming off the bench to nail a last-gasp penalty from inside his own half to beat Scarlets in Llanelli on the opening weekend and then playing a full 80 minutes last time out as Munster beat last season’s conference winners Edinburgh.

Healy converted seven of his eight attempts including the conversion of a 76th-minute CJ Stander try to secure a 25-23 victory, just as O’Gara did so many times during his glittering career.

It comes as no surprise then, to learn O’Gara was Healy’s role model growing up in Nenagh and during his time at Glenstal Abbey, whom he led to their first Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2018 before joining the provincial academy.

“Rog definitely. If you want to play for Munster or when you are growing up in Munster it is hard to avoid someone like Rog particularly when you are playing out-half,” Healy said.

So he would be a massive role model for me particularly, just how he carries himself and how he is able to handle pressure.

“Also, though, you look all over the world, when I was growing up Dan Carter was at his best, Jonny Wilkinson was at his best, so you try and take something from everybody.

“I am sure when I was younger I must have practiced every one of their kicking routines out the back garden. You can kind of take something from everybody but definitely Rog would be top of the pile.”

Learning from a World Cup-winning 10 in Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham is another asset for Healy and the Australian has been impressed by the development he has seen since a starting debut against Edinburgh last November.

“I think Ben’s always been very strong mentally,” Larkham said. “He’s a very stoic character. He knows what he’s good at, he knows what he can deliver to the team and I think he’s been doing that even before that previous Edinburgh game.

“He certainly runs the team exceptionally well on the training paddock and during the game and he’s got a really good skillset. And that’s probably the biggest thing, something that’s he work harder on than anything else is his skillset over the last 12 months.

He’s definitely got the mental side of the game, and he’s brought his skill levels up to the level he needs to.

“Over the last 12 months he’s finessed his skills, improved his skills and he’s still working on them day to day, both physical skills and from a rugby perspective, those sorts of skills but also from an athletic development point of view, he’s been working on those skills as well.

So, in my mind, he’s definitely someone who’s got the ability to play at the next level.”

Munster make nine changes to the side that started against Edinburgh 16 days ago with a first start of the season Munster academy back-rower John Hodnett, one of five West Cork natives in the squad alongside Darren Sweetnam, fellow back-rower Gavin Coombes and the brothers Fineen and Josh Wycherley, who could make his senior debut off the bench as a replacement loosehead prop. Billy Holland captains the side on his seasonal debut.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, D Goggin, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: R Marshall, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, J Kleyn, C Cloete, N McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, D de Allende.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan; A Summerhill, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, H Amos; J Evans, L Williams - captain; C Domachowski, K Dacey, D Arhip; B Murphy, R Thornton; J Ratti, J Botham, O Robinson.

Replacements: E Lewis, B Thyer, S Andrews, S Moore, A Lawrence, L Jones, Jason Tovey, G Smith

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)