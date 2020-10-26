Andy Farrell: 'We are certainly not getting ahead of ourselves' as Six Nations finale looms

Concentrate on the performance and the bonus point will look after itself is the approach Andy Farrell will seek when Ireland go to Paris on Saturday needing a four-try victory to secure the Six Nations title.

Ireland have won three times and drawn once in 12 championship visits to Stade de France, including a last-gasp 15-13 win on their last visit that paved the way for the 2018 Grand Slam. Yet their only four-try return came in a 43-31 defeat in 2006.

Add the firepower at opposite number Fabien Galthie’s disposal, showcased in Saturday’s five-try warm-up win over Wales, and the home side’s own chances of winning the title this weekend and it makes for a potential firecracker rather than a landslide.

“Just to win in Paris is very tough, we all know that,” Farrell said following the 50-17 win over Italy that sends Ireland into the final round on top of the table, a point ahead of England and France.

“To go over there and get any form of win would be a tremendous achievement. I suppose as the game goes on we will see how it falls and we will adapt accordingly. But we are certainly not getting ahead of ourselves and being brash enough to say we are going to go over to Paris as though everything is going to go according to plan and we will come up smelling of roses, you know, that we are going to get four tries against them.

"I am sure Shaun (Edwards, France’s defence coach) would have something big to say about that. So we just have to concentrate on the performance, we have got to make sure that we tidy up a few things that we have learned from today. We have to finish off the tournament well and hopefully that gets us through.”