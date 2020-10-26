Andy Farrell: ‘We’ve got ourselves into next week with a chance’

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland 50 Italy 17

Seven tries, an offload for the ages from Peter O’Mahony, dream debuts for Hugo Keenan and man of the match Will Connors: there was much to admire in Ireland’s seven-try rout of Italy as the Guinness Six Nations returned from an eight-month hiatus.

The question remains, though, whether it will be enough to propel Andy Farrell’s side to the bonus-point victory in Paris this Saturday night that is needed to secure the 2020 title.

As pleasing as it was to see a new-look side add variety to its attack, the rookies adapt accordingly and the required bonus point secured on the hour behind closed doors on a peculiar return to Test rugby at Aviva Stadium, head coach Farrell immediately recognised that all this win did was keep Ireland’s skin in the game heading towards the final round of this pandemic-interrupted championship. His first look at France’s attacking threat as they beat Wales 38-21 later that night in an impressive warm-up game at Stade de France, will have confirmed to him that doing to Les Bleus what was done to the Azzurri will take a considerable step up in class.

Farrell will focus on Ireland’s areas for improvement from an encouraging but inconsistent performance over 80 minutes last Saturday that started with an Italian linebreak and yellow card for Conor Murray, saw captain Johnny Sexton’s pass intercepted for an Edoardo Padovani try on 54 minutes, and ended with the cheap concession of a second Italian try, scored and converted by debutant Paolo Garbisi, at the death.

That Ireland scored a CJ Stander try and an unanswered 10 points in Murray’s absence, with Garry Ringrose deputising comfortably at scrum-half, was a pleasing riposte to the early inaccuracy.

It was tempered by the centre’s departure with a broken jaw on 27 minutes yet Ireland were tightening their grip on the contest and Robbie Henshaw, on for Ringrose, threw a long pass out to Keenan, who finished impressively with Jayden Hayward and Luca Morisi still to beat for his maiden Test try.

A second was scratched soon after for an infringement earlier in the move as Jacob Stockdale, comfortable and unburdened by his new role as full-back, ran the ball from deep, but Keenan would not be denied another five points and when Caelan Doris stripped the ball on 36 minutes, Ireland swept wonderfully into counter-attack, Murray’s carry then weighted kick into the corner gave the debutant his chance and again he finished with aplomb.

Ireland were 24-3 to the good at half-time but the third quarter was a disappointment, including Padovani’s intercept try and was only lifted by the other starting debutant, Will Connors finishing off a maul for the bonus-point score on 61 minutes.

Tries from Sexton, Bundee Aki - courtesy of that wonderful O’Mahony offload out of a two-man tackle - and a first for replacement hooker Dave Heffernan followed as Ireland hurried belatedly to their half-century only to give up another cheap score at the death.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates scoring a try during the 6 Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

“We've got ourselves into next week with a chance,” Farrell said in his post-match media conference, “We've got a lot to fix up, which you would expect after week one but it puts us in good stead for next week as well.”

Pressed later for where exactly those fixes would need to be, he explained: “Well I suppose composure in the last third of the field is an obvious one. It was a bit stop-start there for the first 20 minutes, trying to get some continuity into our game and it wasn’t just in the attacking piece, set-piece-wise and our maul going to ground so we’ve quite a bit to tidy up. But we knew that was always going to be the case after week one.”

Farrell was pleased with the energy shown in defence for most of the 80 minutes and Ireland’s ability to transition into attack, excellent turnovers from Doris and Tadhg Beirne leading to tries for Keenan and Aki respectively and he will take solace from an absent Parisian crowd.

If you have a want to create your own atmosphere it really doesn’t matter where you want to play. Obviously with no crowd you have always going to have a chance.

“If we manage to up our levels defensively we have a chance in any game, it doesn’t really matter who you are playing against. I thought our want to get off the line to make some good physical contacts and to be accurate at the breakdown, was the catalyst to our performance.”

With France running in five tries and Irish nemesis Teddy Thomas looking in electric form on the wing with stellar performances from scrum-half Antoine Dupont and centre Virimi Vakatawa in particular, it is an Irish defence in for a busy evening on Saturday, never mind thoughts of a four-try bonus point of their own. That, though, is the balance that must be struck. Easier said than done.

IRELAND: J Stockdale; A Conway, G Ringrose (R Henshaw, 27), B Aki, H Keenan; J Sexton - captain (R Byrne, 71), C Murray (J Gibson-Park, 67); C Healy (Ed Byrne, 56); R Herring (D Heffernan, 50), A Porter (F Bealham, 63); T Beirne, James Ryan (U Dillane, 63); C Doris (P O’Mahony, 67), W Connors, CJ Stander.

YC: Murray 3-13

ITALY: J Hayward, E Padovani, L Morisi (F Mori, 54), C Canna, M Bellini; P Garbisi, M Violi (C Braley, 72); D Fischetti (S Ferrari, 46), L Bigi - captain (G Lucchesi, 46), G Zilocchi (P Ceccarelli, 46); M Lazzaroni (J Meyer, 63), N Cannone (D Sisi, 46); S Negri (M Mbanda, 67), B Steyn, J Polledri.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)