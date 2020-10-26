Early days but Andy Farrell's rookies find their voice on opening audition

Pitching one player into Test rugby's raging waters is never not a gamble of sorts. Talent and prior performances further down the professional pyramid, while enough to earn the opportunity, aren't guarantees someone will swim rather than sink.

Chuck a batch of newbies in at the one time and the known unknowns only multiply.

Ireland's Six Nations meeting with Scotland in 2000 will always sit as the gold standard in this regard. Warren Gatland sprinkled five rookies into the ranks that day and the only barometer needed to gauge their success now is to list the surnames: O'Gara, Stringer, Horgan, Hayes and Easterby. Five throws, every one a bullseye.

Everyone rolls the dice at some stage.

Declan Kidney parachuted Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall into his squad for a Six Nations tie against the Scots three years later. This was eight months after asking Simon Zebo and Declan Fitzpatrick to hit the ground running against the All Blacks at Eden Park. Imagine.

Joe Schmidt shuffled his own cards.

Six men got first starts across two games in Argentina in 2014. Stuart McCloskey, Josh van der Flier and Ultan Dillane earned inaugural caps against England in Twickenham four years ago. Eight received the same honour against Canada in 2016 and another five away to the USA in the summer of 2017.

Some adapted to the current, others were washed ashore.

One game against a callow Italy shipping a 26th straight Six Nations defeat can only tell so much, but the initial signs were promising on Saturday as another quartet slipped on a green jersey at this level for the first time.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ed Byrne slotted in from the bench, although it was the two who started that made the biggest impressions.

For Will Connors and Hugo Keenan, this was a day they should have shared with family and friends but they did at least have each other. Long-time buddies, their families are close too and they have followed similar paths to this point via injuries, the Ireland Sevens circuit and Leinster.

'Unbelievably competitive'

Connors was magnificent, his already renowned tackle technique highly visible, and he offered a threat at the breakdown while claiming one of seven tries. That he was named man of the match was no surprise but brings no guarantees for Paris this weekend.

“It is an unbelievably competitive position but that’s just the beauty of it. We are all pushing each other incredibly hard. Even Josh (van der Flier) was great helping me to expand on my breakdown game, things I was probably poor at, you are constantly trying to get better at your weaknesses.”

Andy Farrell's decision to delay by a day his confirmation of the team meant that last Wednesday's training session was conducted shortly after some in the squad had received the best news of their lives while others were nursing the disappointment of being omitted.

Van der Flier was one of those facing the starting XV in a 15 v 15 session that was full contact at times. The reserve back line alone contained Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Keith Earls, Stuart McCloskey, Chris Farrell and Gibson-Park.

Truth is it probably made for a more daunting opposition for Keenan than the Italian version that opposed him on Saturday but this isn't to play down the winger's two tries. He should, after all, have had three only for a harsh call on James Ryan.

As it is, Seamus Byrne's hat-trick against Scotland in Murrayfield in 1953 remains the only such feat by an Irish player on a debut though a pair remains a decent return for a man whose only senior try for his province came almost two years ago.

“Hugo is one of my best friends and it was incredible to be able to head out there and share that moment with him,” said Connors. “He had a cracking game, I’d slag him a bit for not scoring tries and it was nice to see him come up at the other end of it.”

Hugo Keenan of Ireland dives over the line for a try - which was subsequently disallowed - during the Guinness Six Nations win over Italy. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

What's clear is that, whether fresh of face or grizzled vet, the players are being told to back themselves. To play what they see within a structure. Schmidt was always adamant that this was his approach but there is at the very least a tweak in the perception of what this now means.

Ireland always play with a bit more panache once they engineer some separation on the scoreboard against Italy. We don't know yet if the wonderful team try finished by Sexton in the 65th minute, or the Peter O'Mahony offload for the Bundee Aki's seventh, are signs of things to come.

The rookies clearly enjoyed it on Saturday.

Gibson-Park wasn't on the pitch a handful of minutes when, with only his second touch, the scrum-half dinked a kick over the defensive line for Sexton to claim. It looked like a ballsy play for a rookie still catching his breath.

“When Johnny tells you to do something you kind of have to do it,” Gibson-Park joked.

Some things never change.