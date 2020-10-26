Layoff does little to dim Claire Molloy's brilliance 

Claire Molloy served up a reminder of her enduring quality at Donnybrook on Saturday night as Ireland made a winning return to the Women’s Six Nations at the expense of a game Italy.

On her first international appearance since March of last year, the Galway native was named player of the match — just reward for a powerful performance at openside flanker. Her stoppage-time try gave Ireland a 14-7 interval platform and despite the best efforts of the Italians, the hosts remained in the driving seat until the final whistle.

“She’s been phenomenal for Ireland in a green jersey. It was no different tonight,” Ireland head coach Adam Griggs said of Molloy afterwards.

“One of those things that Claire has in her game is being able to adapt to pictures in front of her. That was the case in point for the try she scored, where she has to juggle it a couple of times. She has that calmness under pressure. She’s been there before and I thought she was really good for us.”

Already hampered by the withdrawals of Eimear Considine and Laura Feely from the match day squad — arising from an inconclusive Covid-19 test for a squad member on Thursday — Ireland fell behind to a converted Melissa Bettoni try on 15 minutes. A high error count made it difficult for the hosts to establish attacking momentum in response to this set-back but, as the opening period drew to a close, they finally discovered a cohesive rhythm.

Latching onto a Kathryn Dane pass, Lindsay Peat crossed the line for a clinical 37th minute effort.

The former Dublin ladies footballer (who turns 40 next month) turned provider for Molloy’s try in time added on, though the back-row had plenty to do before touching down.

A brace of Hannah Tyrrell conversions ensured Ireland held a seven-point lead at the break.

In a second half that was largely devoid of opportunities in open play, Ireland were forced to be patient in their pursuit of a game-clinching try. This score finally arrived on the stroke of 70 minutes when referee Hollie Davidson awarded a penalty try - following consultation with her TMO — after the retreating Italians were deemed to have collapsed a scrum.

An unexpected home encounter now awaits next weekend, with France having agreed to travel to Dublin once it became clear Ireland’s amateur stars would be forced to self-isolate upon their return from the original venue of Lille.

Though satisfied with his team’s latest victory, Griggs acknowledged there is considerable scope for improvement if they are to record their first win over Les Bleus since the Grand Slam season of 2013.

“There’s some small details we need to work on, certainly around the breakdown. Just making sure we’re competing and slowing the ball down. At times we probably gave it to them [Italy] too easily. That allows teams to attack you and looking at France next week, we can’t allow that to happen. They’re a very dangerous side and they’ve really dangerous backs as well. We’ll make sure we’re probably more of a menace at that breakdown and making it harder for teams.”

Scorers for Ireland: L Peat, C Molloy try each, Penalty try and con, H Tyrrell 2 cons.

Scorers for Italy: M Bettoni try, M Sillari con.

IRELAND: L Delany; L Sheehan, E Breen, S Naoupu, B Parsons; H Tyrrell, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, C Cooney; D Wall, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Replacements: B Hogan for Fryday (64), N Jones for Moloney, L Lyons for Djougang (69), H O’Connor for Wall (70), K Fitzhenry for Naoupu (72), A Hughes for Dane, L Muldoon for Delany (both 77), K O’Dwyer for Peat (78).

ITALY: M Furlan; V Ostuni Minuzzi, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A Muzzo; V Madia, S Stefan; S Turani, M Bettoni, L Gai; S Tounesi, G Duca; F Sgorbini, G Franco, E Giordano.

Replacements: S Barratin for Furlan (55), G Cerato for Bettoni (56), V Fedrighi for Tounesi (59), B Capomaggi for Madia (69), B Mancini for Muzzo (72), M Merlo for Capomaggi (73).

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland).