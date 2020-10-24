Molloy makes Ireland return a winning one

WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS: Ireland 21 Italy 7

They were forced to dig deep at times, but Ireland ultimately made a winning return to the Women’s Six Nations at the expense of Italy in Donnybrook Stadium.

In their first competitive game since February 23, Adam Griggs’ charges fell behind to a Melissa Bettoni try on 15 minutes before experienced duo Lindsay Peat and Claire Molloy crashed over to give them a 14-7 interval buffer.

The game remained tight on the resumption, until a penalty try finally killed off the Italian challenge. Ireland now find themselves second in the Championship table, ahead of France’s clash with Scotland in Glasgow on Sunday.

Ireland’s preparations for the game had been affected by the withdrawals of starter Eimear Considine and replacement Laura Feely from their match day squad - for Covid-related reasons - just hours after the team announcement on Thursday.

How much this may have affected them is unclear, but it was the Italians who first found their feet from an attacking perspective.

Heroic Irish defending initially kept them at bay, only for Bettoni to crash over in clinical fashion for a converted try. In response to this set-back, Ireland displayed admirable endeavour, though patience was required from the hosts in their pursuit of scores.

Hannah Tyrrell’s subtle kick in behind the Italian defence looked set to release Beibhinn Parsons in space on the half-hour mark, but the teenage winger uncharacteristically lost control of possession inside the ’22’. Likewise, recalled second row Nichola Fryday knocked forward with the try-line in sight a few minutes later.

Their persistence finally paid off in the closing stages of the half, however, and it was two of the side’s old guard who produced the goods. Just a couple weeks shy of her 40th birthday, Peat latched onto a Kathryn Dane pass and touched down under enormous pressure towards the left of the posts.

An All-Ireland winner with the Dublin ladies footballers in 2010, Peat turned provider for the home team’s second try during first-half stoppage-time.

Her neat off-load released Molloy and, on her comeback to the international stage after a lengthy sabbatical, the Galway flanker delivered a smooth close-range finish. Hannah Tyrrell added her second bonus strike in the space of four minutes to capped a fine end to the opening period for Ireland.

This raised the stakes on the resumption and although Italy had faded after an explosive start, last year’s defeat in Lanfranchi taught Ireland not to underestimate Andrea Di Giandomenico’s outfit.

Nevertheless, they remained in the driving seat during a tentative second half and ended a lengthy scoring drought with their third try on the stroke of 70 minutes. A powerful rolling maul forced them on the front-foot and while captain Ciara Griffin was claiming a five-pointer, referee Hollie Davidson awarded a penalty try after consulting with the TMO for the second time on the night.

Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer and Brittany Hogan appeared off the bench in the second half for their international debuts and Ireland can now look forward to an unexpected home encounter against France next weekend with renewed vigour.

Scorers for Ireland: L Peat, C Molloy try each, Penalty try and con, H Tyrrell 2 cons.

Scorers for Italy: M Bettoni try, M Sillari con.

IRELAND: L Delany; L Sheehan, E Breen, S Naoupu, B Parsons; H Tyrrell, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, C Cooney; D Wall, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Reps: B Hogan for Fryday (64), N Jones for Moloney, L Lyons for Djougang (69), H O’Connor for Wall (70), K Fitzhenry for Naoupu (72), A Hughes for Dane, L Muldoon for Delany (both 77), K O’Dwyer for Peat (78).

ITALY: M Furlan; V Ostuni Minuzzi, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A Muzzo; V Madia, S Stefan; S Turani, M Bettoni, L Gai; S Tounesi, G Duca; F Sgorbini, G Franco, E Giordano.

Reps: S Barratin for Furlan (55), G Cerato for Bettoni (56), V Fedrighi for Tounesi (59), B Capomaggi for Madia (69), B Mancini for Muzzo (72), M Merlo for Capomaggi (73).

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland).