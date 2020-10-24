New blood energises Ireland, but bonus-point win in Paris is a serious ask

Jonathan Sexton has hailed the strength in depth available to Andy Farrell as Ireland turn towards a possible tilt at the Guinness Six Nations title in Paris next weekend.

The Ireland head coach handed out four debuts in Saturday's 50-17, seven tries to two defeat of Italy in the first of the side's two championship games which had been postponed as a result of the pandemic last spring.

Will Connors ended the occasion as a man of the match and with a try to his name. Hugo Keenan crossed the line three times but was denied a hat-trick on his first appearance when the second effort was disallowed.

Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park were brought off the bench in the second half to take their first steps in international rugby and the ease with which they all adapted was evident by the latter's chip pass over the defence for Sexton with just his second touch.

“When Johnny tells you to do something you kind of have to do it,” Gibson-Park joked. “I think the lads have done an amazing job and I feel we had a wicked preparation. Andy wants to see us be ourselves....I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Connors and Keenan certainly did that over the course of 80-plus minutes and Farrell was clearly happy with the input both made against an Italian side that, it has to be said, has now gone 26 Six Nations games without a win.

Sexton was equally generous with his praise.

"They typified our performance in terms of our energy, those two guys led it in many ways. Will has so much energy to get off the line and make tackles but you can't just label him as that because he did some really good things with ball in hand as well.

"Hugo got a couple of tries and could have had another one, a couple of outstanding finishes. The edge he provided, that work off the ball, ball in the air, all the things you'd expect of a top-class back three player, he provided those. I'm delighted for him.

'There's some big competition in and around him.

“The team we were playing against on Wednesday in training was pretty impressive: James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings, Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey floating in there. Some big competition in the backs.

"Then you have Josh (van der Flier) and Will going at it in the back row and that's what we want, competition and people pushing each other."

Both Keenan and Gibson-Park were shorter on words than they had been on action. This experience will clearly take time to sink in.

For Keenan and Connors, a special occasion was only heightened by the presence of the other. These are two players who have ploughed similar furrows to make it this far given their backgrounds in sevens and progressions up though the ranks with Leinster.

“It was incredible,” said the winger. “Will is one of my best mates, probably my best mate in rugby, so it was so cool. Our dads get on very well together and there is a good connection between the families.

“We made our European Cup debut at the same time against Saracens a month ago so we have come through the ranks together. It's really special to see him go so well and get man of the match with so many tackles and do what he does best. He deserves it.”

The long-term future looks all the brighter after this quartet of performances but the short-term is what matters for now. Chances are that Ireland will need a bonus point away to a French team that was undergoing something of a renaissance prior to the pandemic if they are to claim the title.

"It's a huge challenge to go to France and win, never mind to be talking about a bonus point,” said Sexton. “We don't even know if that bonus point will be needed yet because England still have to go to Rome.

"But we need to focus on our performance. We're not going to get there without a good performance so we have to focus on that and build into a massive game for us."