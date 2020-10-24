Ringrose out for Paris title tilt but plenty of positives for Farrell 

Ireland head coach was thrilled with the performances of the four players earning their first caps as the home team ran in seven tries at Lansdowne Road
Ringrose out for Paris title tilt but plenty of positives for Farrell 

DOWN AND OUT: Ireland's Garry Ringrose receives medical attention at the Aviva Stadium Saturday. Head coach Andy Farrell later confirmed that the Ireland centre had suffered a broken jaw.

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 19:29
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland will have to do without Garry Ringrose in Paris next weekend as they chase a Guinness Six Nations title.

The Leinster centre came off during the first-half of today's clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium and head coach Andy Farrell has confirmed that the player suffered a broken jaw and is now out for the next month at the very least.

“He's been so good for us the last ten days, he has been absolutely fantastic with his leadership, and he was a big part of the reason why we got what we wanted out of today,” said Farrell after the 50-17 win in Dublin.

“He was unfortunate with his thumb injury (suffered against Scotland) earlier in the Six Nations and he has come back and had a setback like that which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks so we're gutted for Garry.”

That aside, there are no injury worries for Farrell as his side prepare to put this delayed 2020 tournament to bed against the French next Saturday night. Win with a try bonus point and the title is theirs. Easier said than done obviously.

“Well, I mean, if we defend like we defended for most of that match we'll give ourselves a chance,” said Farrell. “We talked about creating our own energy and our own atmosphere and all that comes from your work ethic and trying to win the ball back and I thought that was fantastic.”

It wasn't all sweetness and light for Ireland against the Azzurri. Conor Murray spent ten minutes in the sinbin early on and they failed to make any inroads in a third quarter which threatened to undo so much of their good work prior to the break.

The concession of a late converted try to Paulo Garbisi wasn't the ending they wanted and hurts their score difference but this was a very good day's work in what was a first game for the national team since the competition was put on hold last spring.

Four men made debuts with Will Connors claiming a try and the man of the match award while Hugo Keenan grabbed a brace of tries and denied a third with a harsh call against James Ryan for obstruction,

Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park came off the bench to earn their first caps and both adapted to the test environment instantly.

“I thought they was excellent. Superb. We asked them to be themselves and not just hope that things go well. You've got to create stuff and be yourself and back yourself and I thought every one of them to a man did that.

“Obviously Hugo and Will got to play the full game and their work ethic was fabulous. It's what we would expect of them and what we see them doing week in and week out. It would be interesting to see Hugo's GPS and Will's tackle count. The energy that they gave the side was exactly what we wanted of them and for Ed to come off the bench and get stuck in, not just try to fit in and hope that things go well.

"Like I said before, they were being themselves and Jamo came on and hit a nice little kick over the defensive line. That was great. To see them all was great and they kept the continuity going. Great to get them all underway and I'm sure those are the first of many.”

More in this section

Will Connors, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ed Byrne celebrate after the game 24/10/2020 Leinster duo Keenan and Connors stake their claim for Paris
Hugo Keenan celebrates scoring his first try on his first international cap with Conor Murray and Jacob Stockdale 24/10/2020 Ireland 50 Italy 17: Keenan's delight but Ringrose to miss final game against France
Scotland v Georgia - Autumn International - BT Murrayfield Stadium Fraser Brown leads Scotland to resounding victory over Georgia

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up