Ireland 50 Italy 17: The game in 60 seconds

KEY MOMENT: While Italy’s play was bright and caused problems for Ireland, not least with a third-minute yellow card for Conor Murray, the home side were clinical in possession, and scored 10 points in their scrum-half’s absence to take a telling seven-point lead they never looked like losing.

TALKING POINT: Plenty of positives from a bonus-point win that was the minimum requirement from the outset with impactful debuts from Hugo Keenan and Will Connors and impetus off the bench as Ireland kicked on in the final quarter to increase their points differential with a Six Nations title still to play for. Next week’s trip to Stade de France needing another maximum match-point tally and that will be a much stiffer challenge than Italy posed but this was as good as could be expected from a first international performance since a demoralising February Defeat to England at Twickenham even given the late concession of an Italian try.

KEY MAN: Hugo Keenan had the opening 40 minutes of his Test career beyond his wildest dreams as he touched down three times on his debut. Unfortunately, the Leinster wing had his second score ruled out for an infringement earlier in the attacking move by team-mate James Ryan but Keenan, 24, made amends shortly after with an actual second try. Completing a sweeping counter-attack started by a Caelan Doris turnover with an excellent turn off pace and finish in the corner. Flanker Will Connors also had a debut to remember with a busy and effective performance in defence and attack capped with a maiden try off the back of a second-half maul.

REFEREE WATCH: Matthew Carley bemused the Ireland players when disallowing a Hugo Keenan try moments after the debutant wing’s maiden Test score. Carved out by an excellent carry from Jacob Stockdale, Carley and his fellow English official, TMO Tom Foley ruled that James Ryan had potentially blocked an attempted tackle on the full-back by an Italian prop. It looked an extremely harsh decision to rule out what would have been a brilliant try. Carley had also yellow-carded Conor Murray after just three minutes for an infringement as Italy closed in on the Irish line.

PENS CONCEDED: Ireland 8 Italy 10.

TREATMENT TABLE: Ireland lost Garry Ringrose to a Head Injury Assessment after 27 minutes, but though the centre passed the HIA, it was later confirmed he had suffered a broken jaw.

NEXT UP: With a title still within reach, Ireland now prepare for a stiffer challenge in seven days when they got to Paris to face France in need of another winning bonus point. It is a full final round of matches with England travelling to Italy and Scotland in Cardiff to play the Welsh.

IRELAND: J Stockdale; A Conway, G Ringrose (R Henshaw, 27), B Aki, H Keenan; J Sexton - captain (R Byrne, 71), C Murray (J Gibson-Park, 67); C Healy (Ed Byrne, 56); R Herring (D Heffernan, 50), A Porter (F Bealham, 63); T Beirne, James Ryan (U Dillane, 63); C Doris (P O’Mahony, 67), W Connors, CJ Stander.

ITALY: J Hayward, E Padovani, L Morisi (F Mori, 54), C Canna, M Bellini; P Garbisi, M Violi (C Braley, 72); D Fischetti (S Ferrari, 46), L Bigi - captain (G Lucchesi, 46), G Zilocchi (P Ceccarelli, 46); M Lazzaroni (J Meyer, 63), N Cannone (D Sisi, 46); S Negri (M Mbanda, 67), B Steyn, J Polledri.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)