Covid drama wouldn't unsettle Ireland for Women’s Six Nations restart

Ireland skipper Ciara Griffin is confident her side can make a memorable return to Women’s Six Nations action when they welcome Italy to Donnybrook Stadium this evening (kick-off 6.30pm).

It has been just over eight months since Adam Griggs’ charges last lined out in a competitive fixture — a 27-0 reversal to England on February 23.

This was preceded by home victories over Scotland and Wales, and another triumph in the South Dublin venue would move them into second spot ahead of France’s clash with the Scots tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m expecting a good performance, a solid performance. We will focus on what we’ve been working on in camp. The target is expansive rugby, getting through our phases and getting to that breakdown as well,” Griffin said at the Captain’s Run yesterday in Donnybrook.

Ireland’s preparations for this game were complicated on Thursday when the inconclusive outcome of a Covid-19 test on one player — with two others regarded as close contacts — forced the withdrawal of Eimear Considine and Laura Feely from the matchday 23.

While a negative result was subsequently returned for the player who had the initial inconclusive test, meaning they — along with a member of the wider squad — were no longer required to self-isolate, Considine and Feely will not be involved in today’s game.

As a result, Lauren Delany takes over from Considine at full-back with Laura Sheehan coming into the team on the right-wing.

Meanwhile, Feely’s spot on the bench is taken up by Cork native Leah Lyons.

Having missed out on the opening three rounds in the spring, Skibbereen’s Enya Breen returns to pick up

her eighth cap at outside centre.

She is joined in midfield by Sene Naoupu, now fully recovered from an operation to remove a tumour from her neck earlier in the year. Béibhinn Parsons is also recalled after previously dropping out of the squad to concentrate on her Leaving Certificate examinations earlier this season.

Elsewhere, former Sevens player Hannah Tyrrell makes her first start at 15s level in over two years at outhalf. Alongside Griffin and Grand Slam winner Claire Molloy (back in the fold following a lengthy sabbatical) in the back row, Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall features in an Irish starting line-up for the first time.

Wall’s inclusion — after three impressive cameos to date — reminded Griffin of early days in the Ireland team.

“Doro, she’s a good egg. She’s well able. I’m laughing, it kind of reminded me of my first cap as well. Where I had Paula Fitzpatrick and Molloy looking after me. Now it’s just a role reversal. We’ll lead her down the right path,” Griffin said.

Given they finished runners-up in the 2019 Six Nations, the Italian challenge is to be respected.

The visitors arrive with 11 of the team that defeated Ireland at Viale Piacenza, Lanfranchi in February of last year and will be hellbent on proving this was not an aberration.

IRELAND: L Delany; L Sheehan, E Breen, S Naoupu, B Parsons; H Tyrrell, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, C Cooney; D Wall, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Replacements: N Jones, K O’Dwyer, L Lyons, B Hogan, H O’Connor, A Hughes, L Muldoon, K Fitzhenry.

ITALY: M Furlan; V Ostuni Minuzzi, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A Muzzo; V Madia, S Stefan; S Turani, M Bettoni, L Gai; S Tounesi, G Duca; F Sgorbini, G Franco, E Giordano.

Replacements: G Cerato, E Skofca, M Merlo, V Fedrighi, F Sberna, S Barattin, B Capomaggi, B Mancini.