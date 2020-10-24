‘Fighter’ Ed Byrne set for Irish debut

Ireland’s showdown with Italy this afternoon could be quite the day for the loosehead props in the home dressing room.

Starting front-rower Cian Healy will pull on the green jersey for the 99th time in a storied career and an even bigger occasion awaits next Saturday in Paris if the 33-year-old safely negotiates today’s resumption of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

For his potential replacement waiting expectantly on the bench, though, today will be the one to cherish as Ed Byrne prepares for his Test debut at the age of 27 after losing almost 28 months of his career to two serious knee injuries.

“There was a space there for two, three months where he thought he might never play again,” his Leinster and now Ireland pack-mate James Ryan said earlier this week.

“He’s a massive fighter and it has been pretty special for him.

“Everyone has their own journey, but particularly for him, having been through all that and to be in a national camp and hopefully getting an opportunity to represent his country over the next few weeks. It’s pretty inspiring really.”

Head coach Andy Farrell credited Byrne’s rugby intelligence and the ease with which he has adapted to life in the Ireland set-up, calling his transition to the national squad “seamless”.

Perhaps the most telling endorsement, though, came from a fellow Leinster front-rower, Ireland’s starting tighthead prop Andrew Porter who knows from the experience of live scrummaging against Byrne in training just how fierce a competitor the debutant is.

“Yeah Jesus, I don’t like scrummaging against him,” Porter joked. “It’s great having him in here, he’s one of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet.

“He’s had a few tough years but he’s overcome all that and to see where he is now, it’s incredible to see all the hard work he’s put in over the last few years has paid off and I definitely think he’s well capable of playing at this level.

“He’s one of those guys on your team who is so passionate about everything.

“He’s so passionate about the team and the guys around him that it’s incredible having him in here.

“He gives that extra boost and bit of energy around the pitch as well and he’s another leader on the pitch and an amazing lad off it as well.

“It just shows all the work that he’s put in and with all the circumstances he’s had to overcome, it’s incredible he’s here.”