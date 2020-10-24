Mike Catt: Conor Murray used lockdown to get back to his best

Mike Catt is convinced Conor Murray has “re-found” his mojo during lockdown and the scrum-half’s record half-back partnership with Johnny Sexton can provide Ireland with the experience and composure to secure victory over Italy in Dublin today.

Having equalled the 55-Test Ireland record set by Peter Stringer and Ronan O’Gara when they played together against Samoa at the World Cup last October, Murray and Sexton will start their 60th Test together when Ireland’s 2020 Guinness Six Nations campaign resumes after an eight-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland attack coach Catt believes Murray made the most he possibly could have out of the enforced downtime and that will be to Ireland’s benefit behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

"Some people really capitalised on this lockdown, some of the older guys, and I think Coor has re-found what he's about,” Catt said yesterday. "He drove himself during lockdown to come back and perform at the level we know he can perform to.

"So, it's making sure he continues that.

"Johnny is obviously experienced, his captaincy, how he calms the team down in terms of where we're going and how we're doing. The standards we hold, Johnny drives them exceptionally well at training.

The two of them ... having experience, in any international team at number nine and 10 is huge. Again, we're expecting them to drive the team around with the composure we'd expect.

Catt, a former Italy assistant to Conor O’Shea until the pair stepped down after the World Cup, warned Irish supporters not to dismiss the Azzurri threat out of hand, despite new head coach Franco Smith handed a debut at fly-half to Paolo Garbisi, 20, just three games into his professional career.

“He looked exceptionally impressive especially against Leinster a couple of weeks ago, he looks very composed in that environment. He's another huge left-footer, so him having him at 10, (Carlo) Canna at 12 and (full-back Jayden) Hayward as well, you've got your left and your right-footed kickers which helps their exit strategy.

“They've picked a big pack, their back-row is big, Jake Polledri has been playing exceptionally well for Gloucester. So generating quick ball, playing with the width they always have since Franco's taken over, it's very much a wide-wide game.

They scored some brilliant tries against France playing that way, … they want to throw the ball around…so it's just about making sure we can shut it down.