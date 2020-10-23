Ian Costello: The Irishman looking to inspire Wasps to Premiership glory

You cannot blame Ian Costello for relishing Wasps’ trip to Twickenham Saturday afternoon, it really has been a multi-obstacle race to this belated Gallagher Premiership final.

Never mind the late reprieve the Midlands club got to kick-off against newly-crowned European champions and hot favourites Exeter Chiefs after 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the squad that threatened their participation until as late as Wednesday afternoon. That Wasps even reached the final is a minor miracle given they parted company with director of rugby Dai Young in February with the club struggling in 10th place after only three wins in the first 10 games of the 2019-20 season.

“Yeah, it’s not something I pictured happening in January,” Wasps defence coach Costello said in an interview with the Irish Examiner. “We were under serious pressure then, it was made very clear that our futures were uncertain and that just prompts you to reevaluate things, make sure you’ve got options.

“Now it’s hard to believe this is only half a season down the line but that’s sport, isn’t it? So many stories about fortunes changing, you try not to get too down when things are going badly and you don’t get carried away when things are going well.

“But I’ve certainly enjoyed the last couple of months and I definitely want to enjoy a final at Twickenham, even if there won’t be a crowd there. Just another strange thing in a strange year.”

Things were about to get stranger. Speaking last week, the former Munster assistant coach is driving from his Nottingham home to a hastily-arranged team-related meeting at the club’s base in Coventry that may well have informed him of the Covid storm to come.

'Each week is more unusual than the last'

Wasps are basking in the glory over a comprehensive semi-final win over Bristol and the Irishman’s words have a prescient element about them as he talks of the rare treat of having two weeks to prepare for the Exeter clash at the end of a post-lockdown restart campaign that saw Wasps play 10 games in 56 days to reach the final.

“It’s great but everything about this season is unusual and each week is more unusual than the last but we’ve just had to adapt and roll with it so to have two weeks to prep for a game when we’ve been averaging five days is a good thing hopefully.”

Costello credits his players’ ability to adapt and improvise through that hectic period and the absence today of four senior Wasps players due to contact-tracing protocols, including back-rower Brad Shields, part of his defensive leadership group alongside the irrepressible Jack Willis, means that adaptability will be required at Twickenham against the best side in the league.

Costello as Munter assistant coach in 2015. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

It was a tall-enough order for Wasps before Covid came calling as Costello conceded when the Chiefs, who will be seeking an English-European double after their epic Champions Cup final win over Racing 92 in Bristol last Saturday, enter the conversation.

“We’re under no illusions, we know we’re going to have to raise the bar to a new level to get a result but we’ve genuinely earned the right to have a crack off it. I just hope we go out and do ourselves justice and we give a performance that reflects where we think we’re at.

I don’t know but I’d imagine we’re not the easiest team to play against either.

That Wasps’ defensive zeal showcased in the semi-final win over Bristol has been the root cause of that discomfort for opponents should be a point of pride for Costello who arrived at Wasps as defence coach in the summer of 2018 after two seasons as Nottingham head coach in the Championship.

“Since day one, the thing I most wanted to achieve was to make Wasps as excited about defending as they are about attacking and that becomes contagious and when you’ve got a happy environment as it is at the moment your confidence is high and your belief is high.

“When you’ve got a tight group who work hard for each other, I think you get days like that when it gets reflected in your performance.

“So it’s a combination, I know you have to be technically and tactically and structurally sound and really good but we’ve a new S&C department pretty much and the way we train is so specific to the game, it’s so based on how chaotic rugby is at the moment, on transition and everything is specific to how we want to play.

The boys are fitter, more robust and more powerful than they’ve ever felt.

“So you add that to an environment that’s happy, a set-piece and a maul that’s far more destructive in recent months than it had been and all those things add up and sometimes that comes out through your defence.”

'Well settled'

That happiness extends to life in general for Costello and family, settled in Nottingham close to the River Trent and a stone’s throw from the Trent Bridge cricket ground in the leafy suburb of West Bridgford. Yet the events of the last 10 months have taught him to keep an eye on the future and his options open.

“Pretty happy and pretty well settled at this stage but maybe another couple of years and then go home, I would say. Yeah, two more years. Louise is a teacher and she’s on sabbatical and that will tie up with when we go home I’d imagine.”

What Costello goes home to is another matter but his inclination right now would be as a head coach under a Director of Rugby.

“My opinions aren’t fully formed so I’m not talking in absolute terms but at the moment I’m certainly thinking about what suits me best.

"I don’t know what opportunities will be there but I get the sense that working under a DOR who deals with contracts and some of the player stuff would suit me better. I just love coaching. Love it.”