IRFU counting the cost of Covid as accounts show €35m deficit

The early financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Irish Rugby Football Union has been laid bare with the publication of its Annual Report for 2019/20 with the headline figures signalling a deficit of €35.7m and falling gate receipts of €5.8m for the 15-month period to the end of July 2020.

It marks a significant downturn in IRFU fortunes following the recording of a €28m surplus in 2019, its best ever figures and also highlights the precarious state of provincial finances with the inclusion of a more than €16m bad debt provision as closed gates when the PRO14 was suspended in March left Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster unable to pay their share of the player salary costs paid by the Union.

Some of the figures in the IRFU’s Annual Report do reflect the one-off extended accounting period as the all-Ireland governing body for the sport aligned its financial year to the actual season, thereby including the national team’s summer tour. Yet the timing of the novel coronavirus in the same season as a World Cup year has served as a double whammy for the organisation as explained by outgoing honorary treasurer Tom Grace in his comments accompanying the report.

"The last six to eight months have been extraordinary and outside the experience of most, if not all of us, and not surprisingly this has had a significant impact on our accounts," Grace writes in his final report after 13 years as IRFU honorary treasurer.

"Normally at this point I would be saying that Rugby World Cup distorts our result when compared to the previous year but this impact is dwarfed by the effect of Covid-19 and the change to our accounting period."

The IRFU suffered a deficit of €35.7m for the accounting period, with income falling from €87.5m to €79.2m while expenditure increased from €84.2m to just under €115m with Grace highlighting the effect of the three additional months of payroll costs in the extended accounting period, which impacted many of the Union's cost points.

The falling gate receipts of around €5.8m were not all down to the postponement of the Six Nations game at Aviva Stadium last March 7, rescheduled for this Saturday behind closed doors as the Championship resumes after a near-eight month hiatus. World Cup 2019 last September to early November also replaced the normal Guinness Series of three Test matches at Aviva Stadium.

Yet the Ireland v Italy postponement also impacted on the IRFU's broadcasting income, as does the nature of last August’s two World Cup warm-up matches, against Italy and Wales, compared with the normal November matches against Southern Hemisphere opponents.

Rugby World Cup participation did, however, produced a surplus exceeding expectations by around €0.8m while the Union's commercial income improved due to a new additional sponsorship, contractual increases and the previously cited 15-month accounting period.

"We have been very fortunate that almost all of our commercial partners have maintained their financial relationship with us throughout this crisis and we are profoundly grateful to them for their support," Grace wrote.

And though the fewer home Test matches meant there were savings in relation to player bonuses, expenditure, player and management costs increased by €4.8m due to the additional three months of payroll. High-performance costs also increased due to more than €1m in new costs in relation to the running of the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown.

Of the movement in bad debt provision of just over €16m relating to pressure on the four Provinces, Grace added: "It would be very important to note that this represents a movement on a provision and should not be interpreted as a forgiveness of any part or all of this debt.

"The Union is working on an appropriate financial package to assist the four Branches in getting through these difficult times."

Grace did note the agreement with IRFU staff and players to salary deferrals and subsequently cuts and reductions in working time when Covid-19 brought a cease to all rugby activity and said:

"The IRFU has prided itself on being able to adapt to changing financial circumstances and whilst the scale of the challenge facing us is enormous, I am confident that we can meet it,” before warning: “but there will be pain across all aspects of the game. It is essential that we emerge from this crisis in a strong, competitive position and the Union will continue to work toward that end."