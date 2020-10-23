Ireland's World Cup failings due to lack of 'evolution'

Browne described the side's preparation as 'first class' but feels that the Irish gameplan had not evolved hugely since the previous season. 
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 14:31
Colm O’Connor

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne believes Ireland were too predictable in last year's World Cup.

Joe Schmidt's side crashed to a 46-14 defeat to New Zealand in the last eight after mixed form in the pool stages.

Browne described the side's preparation as 'first class' but feels that the Irish gameplan had not evolved hugely since the previous season. 

He also noted that there had been too much focus placed on their Group A game against Scotland - a match Ireland won 27-3.

Mr Browne wrote in the IRFU annual report that: "it ultimately was yet another disappointing Rugby World Cup tournament for Ireland and a thorough review was carried out of the pre-tournament preparations and then the tournament itself. There were various learnings but in general the preparation pre-tournament was first class. 

"In terms of the tournament itself, there were a number of underlying reasons for the failure to progress beyond quarter-final stage, this including the timing in relation to Rugby World Cup in the context of evolving the game plan. 

International teams were very focused on Ireland given the success in 2018 and the Irish game had not evolved sufficiently to prevent opposing teams neutralising what had been a very effective game plan. 

Other contributory factors included injuries and over focus on what was seen as key match against Scotland."

