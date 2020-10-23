Philip Browne: Irish Rugby's financial future hinges on return of fans

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne has warned that the financial future of Irish rugby hinges on a return of spectators in the next 12 months.

IRFU bosses painted a bleak picture of how the sport has been hammered by the Covid crisis since last March.

Gate receipts have plummeted and Browne admits that this is one of their chief concerns looking ahead to the 2021 season.

Mr Browne said that the focus at the moment is ‘to buy time’ with a range of costing cutting measures and by availing of government supports.

However he warned that this situation cannot continue indefinitely. He said: “Whilst the provinces and the IRFU are currently solvent, that ultimately is a time limited situation and unless there is a return to some level of normality within the next 12 months, with matches being played in front of some reasonable level of paying spectators, the IRFU and the Provinces will have to drastically cut their budgets to ensure costs are covered by the lower revenues.”

Writing in the IRFU’s annual report Mr Browne described the current cashflow crisis as ‘unprecedented’ at national, provincial and club level.

He continued: “The key to resolving the crisis for Irish rugby is to buy time to the extent that we can while we firstly await the restart of the professional game and secondly await the lifting of restrictions on spectators attending major sporting events.

"A number of strategies have been adopted to assist in “buying time” including an initial 20% salary deferral scheme adopted by all staff which was replaced with the introduction of a four-day week, from July, for all non-playing staff, to be reviewed in December.

"Following negotiations with Rugby Players Ireland, the players agreed to a 10% salary reduction with scope to increase that to 15% if certain financial markers are not met, along with 5% salary deferral up to December.

"The IRFU has availed of all state supports including the emergency wage subsidy schemes, furlough schemes in Northern Ireland, and PAYE deferrals.

“Application is also being made to a special emergency fund of €40m to be used to support the GAA, FAI and IRFU and their clubs.

“What this does is buys the IRFU sufficient time up to December 2020 at which point we may have a clearer line of sight as to what the outlook is in terms of returning spectators to matches and some semblance of normality.

"There will need to be a careful review in December to assess whether we can continue with the current level of activity.

“As you can imagine there has been a huge focus on the financial challenges both at IRFU and Provincial level and it is clear that the IRFU will have to provide central support to ensure that the Provinces remain solvent whilst ensuring that the IRFU also remains solvent.

"External advice has been sought and the IRFU Committee has been kept fully informed of the situation, one that is open to change depending on government regulations around COVID-19.

"There has equally been a huge focus on getting the professional and amateur games up and running again. Planning against a set of moving targets is at best frustrating and at worst futile but all the professional tournaments have put in place plans covering multiple scenarios to try and finish off the 2019/20 season to the extent that we can.

"This is vital to ensure that contractual obligations with sponsors and broadcasters can be met or mitigated to the maximum extent possible.”

However he warned that all this hard work and these projections would be undone by a widespread second wave of the virus.

“The return of the game is in a fragile state and a major outbreak of the COVID-19 virus could set us back.”