Coach Adan Griggs excited with Hannah Tyrrell's deployment at out-half

Eight months ago to the day, Ireland lost 27-0 to England in what has turned out to be the Irish women's last competitive game of rugby.

Without the expected next game one week later, Adam Griggs and his squad have been left to stew on that hammering until now, and Italy are the opposition for tomorrow evening's rescheduled Six Nations game – with Ireland ready to let loose months of frustration. Claire Molloy starts in a new look back row after a year out of the game, alongside captain Claire Griffin and Dorothy Wall, making her first start.

Meanwhile Hannah Tyrrell is making her first appearance as an out half after six years away with the Ireland 7s setup.

More commonly a winger or a full back, Tyrrell's new position is one that has excited Griggs in training.

“We’ve had a look at Hannah’s skillsets and she scans well and can really read the game,” said Griggs.

“We’ve thrown her in there at training. We don’t lose anything in terms of her in attacking ability. Her decisions will have to come quicker than wing or full-back but we like what we've seen and she can be successful at this level.”

Neve Jones, Katie O'Dwyer and Brittany Hogan will win their first caps off the bench, as Griggs and co. look to making a winning return to action after a long time out.

“We were lucky [after the England loss], while it was our last game, it wasn't our last time together,” he said.

“We were able to have training camps so we did our due diligence and analysed where we went wrong.

“The beauty of it now is that you can use that as a little bit of fuel for the fire."

Flanker Wall, making her first appearance in the starting XV, insists the players have not dwelled on the team's last time out against England.

“You look at the mistakes but also look at the positives. There were so many good things that happened over those three games and I think we're all just looking forward to getting back and working on those mistakes and working on what we did well too and get to a better point.”

Wall says she feels 'safe' starting a game beside the experience of Griffin and Molloy, and admits it's a thrill to get back out on the pitch. A radiography student, she's been on placement in St Vincent's Hospital, where she's seen first hand the seriousness of life under Covid-19.

“All the precautions necessary are taken in the hospital so it's PPE where necessary, social distancing, hand washing, masks,” she explained.

“Obviously it's going to be at the highest level in a hospital so in that sense, there could be no more boxes ticked. I like contact so I suppose I missed it. I wouldn't say I look forward to getting out of the hospital and going hitting a few people but I enjoy the contact aspect of the game.

As athletes, it's part of our genetics to want to get out and train and that endorphin release after games, I don't know what I'd do without it.