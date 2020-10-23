Andrew Porter determined to learn from past mistakes

Andrew Porter is learning to roll with the punches life in Leinster and Ireland’s front rows can throw at him, with an emphasis on ensuring the lessons can help him deliver the knockout blow next time around.

Italy and a traditionally strong Test front row are the tighthead’s next intended targets for that rebound process when he starts for Ireland tomorrow off the back of a chastening afternoon in last month’s Champions Cup quarter-final when the Leinster pack got a proper going over by Saracens.

It will not be the easiest of examinations, Porter, 24, accepts that, but as long as he can stick to his formula of turning negatives into advantages, he is confident things will turn out all right.

"That game sticks out,” he said when asked about the Saracens defeat, “it's one of those days where you just have to learn from it. You need to take those games on the chin, learn from them and move on.”

The subject returns later in his session with the rugby media earlier this week, at which his instant reaction is: “I'm trying to block it from the memory!”

Yet Porter is prepared to revisit the subject. "They played on top of us, there was times we went inside ourselves and when things weren't going well we compounded errors. It was very hard to dig ourselves out of the hole we put ourselves in, in the first half. You can't let teams like Saracens or anyone have that kind of dominance.”

Porter was not the only one to take learnings from the Saracens experience and for Leinster assistant coach, former Scarlets and Wales hooker and then national forwards coach Robin McBryde, it further underlined the importance of the set-piece, a timely reminder ahead of a meeting with the Italians with the PRO14 champions facing Zebre tonight as well.

“Your front-row is your rock you are building on,” McBryde said this week.

You can either use it as a launch-pad or a weapon depending on your mentality and approach to the game.

"From my experience if you have a bad scrum it always comes back to bite yer behind, you will get exposed again and again. You only have to look as far back as the Treviso game (on October 10) where we pushed them off their ball five metres out and gained a penalty.

"We chose the scrum and we got a penalty try. It all depends on the situation and the way the game is going. We definitely view the scrum as an area where if we have an advantage we press home the advantage like we did in Treviso where it was the turning point of the game.”

Porter will be hoping Ireland can similarly turn the screw against the Italians tomorrow.

"We'll be definitely looking to put a marker down but we won't be taking the challenge lightly.”