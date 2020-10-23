Stephen Larkham pleased with Munster's form in testing times

Stephen Larkham praised Munster’s adaptability to get through “a lot of turmoil” to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive last time out as the province welcomed back a quartet of players from self-isolation ahead of Monday’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Cardiff Blues.

While Leinster will tonight have Dan Leavy in a matchday squad for the first time in 19 months when they welcome Zebre to the RDS, Munster are on a completely different schedule as they prepare for the league’s first Monday night game when they will host Conference B leaders and fellow unbeaten side Cardiff at Thomond Park, 16 days after their last outing.

That saw Ben Healy kick the winning points late on for the second week in a row as Munster narrowly overcame Edinburgh in Limerick having snatched victory at the death in their opening game at Scarlets seven days previously.

For senior coach Larkham their defeat of the Scottish side, Conference B winners last season, was all the more remarkable given the two positive tests for Covid-19 that occurred in the build-up to the game that saw another handful of players forced to isolate as close contacts.

“We had a big disruption going into the Edinburgh game with a couple of positive cases there and those guys have come through quite well - the positive cases and the close contacts,” Larkham said yesterday.

“We had four guys rejoin training yesterday, we’ve got one other guy rejoining on Saturday.

“We had testing yesterday and we’re still awaiting those results but there are no symptoms within the team at the moment and I think we’ve protected most of the players because of the protocols that the IRFU have put in place.

“At this stage, we are picking the best team from players that aren’t in the national camp or injured.”

Larkham added: “It’s something you have to adapt to and I think our guys are quite used to that and we did it quite well in that Edinburgh week.

There was a lot of turmoil, we had one training run going into the game and we still managed to keep our composure with a completely changed side from the start of the week.

"And if you look at that game, we still had our composure and we brought it home right at the end.”

Leavy, meanwhile, could tonight return from 19 months on the sidelines after being named in Leinster’s matchday squad to face Zebre. Head coach Leo Cullen has handed senior debuts to first-year professional Dan Sheehan at hooker and academy centre Liam Turner while there could further bows off the bench for former Munster tighthead Ciaran Parker, signed as short-term cover from Jersey Reds, and 2019 Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam-winning captain David Hawkshaw, who will cover the outside backs.

Yet it is the inclusion of Leavy that will bring most cheer to Leinster and Ireland supporters. The abrasive back-rower was a key member of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam campaign but suffered a serious knee injury in March 2019.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, D Sheehan, M Bent; R Molony, D Toner; J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock - captain.

Replacements: J Tracy, M Milne, C Parker, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, D Leavy.

ZEBRE: M Biondelli; P Bruno, T Boni - captain, E Lucchin, J Elliot; P Pescetto, N Casillo; P Buonfiglio, M Manfredi, A Tarus; M Kearney, I Nagle; L Masselli, R Giammarioli, J Tuivaiti.

Replacements: O Fabiani, A Lovotti, M Nocera, L Krumov, S Ortis, J Renton, A Rizzi, J Lalofi.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)