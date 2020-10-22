Covid scare leads to changes in Irish women's rugby team

A Covid-19 scare in the Irish women’s camp has resulted in two players, Eimear Considine and Laura Feely, being withdrawn from the starting side to face Italy in Saturday’s rescheduled Six Nations game at Energia Park.

Laura Sheehan will now start on the right wing with Leah Lyons joining the replacements.

Lauren Delany switches from wing to full-back - where Considine had been named to start.

IRFU officials said that a number of players are now self isolating.

An IRFU spokesperson said: "This decision is a precaution following inconclusive outcomes of COVID-19 tests on one player and a resultant potential close contact with two other players, one of which is not in the match day team but is part of the wider squad. The IRFU are assisting the three players, who remain well and are self-isolating. They have not been in contact with any other team member.

IRELAND WOMEN (v Italy)

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby).

14. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster).

13. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster).

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht).

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster).

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster).

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby).

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht).

5. Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby).

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby).

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) (capt).

Replacements.

16. Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster).

17. Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster).

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby).

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/ Ulster).

20. Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster).

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster).

22. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster).

23. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster).