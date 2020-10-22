Ireland coach Adam Griggs: 'We are  privileged to represent our country in a lockdown'

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs said the privilege of being allowed to play their rearranged Six Nations game against Italy in a Level 5 lockdown is ‘not lost on us.’ Only elite level sport is allowed to continue at present and Griggs admitted that fact will be a huge motivation for his 23 strong squad at Energia Park on Saturday (6.30pm).

Griggs said: "No one across Irish Rugby in the women's game is actually able to pull on a jersey and play right now and yet here we are already privileged to represent our country and be one of the only teams actually playing in these times.

“It's not lost on us and we want to make sure that we perform really well and give everyone watching something to cheer about.

Griggs has handed a first start to Dorothy Wall who came off the bench in the all three of the competition’s earlier rounds last spring. She wouldn’t have to look far for experience though. Joining her in the back row will be Claire Molloy, who will earn her 70th cap for her country and captain Ciara Griffin. Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang all start in the front row for the fourth game in succession with Nichola Fryday and Ciara Cooney behind them in the second row. Hannah Tyrell and Kathryn Dane form the half-back partnership with out-half Tyrell making her first start of the campaign.

Enya Breen and Sene Naoupu are the centres while Béibhinn Parsons, Lauren Delaney and Eimear Considine all link up in the back three. There’s potential for Ireland debuts off the bench on Saturday with uncapped forwards Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer and Brittany Hogan all earning their place in the match day squad.

IRELAND (v Italy):

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster).

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby).

13. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster).

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht).

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster).

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster).

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby).

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht).

5. Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby).

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby).

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) (capt).

Replacements.

16. Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster).

17. Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster).

18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht).

19. Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch/ Ulster).

20. Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster).

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster).

22. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster).

23. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster).