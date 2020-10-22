'It’s completely bizarre': Tadhg Beirne a rare beneficiary of lockdown

There are few moments, perhaps, that better epitomise the vagaries of professional sport in the midst of extraordinary times than the naming of Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland team to face Italy on Saturday.

Had this Guinness Six Nations fixture been played as scheduled on March 7, the Munster lock would not have been in the Ireland camp, let alone Andy Farrell’s matchday squad given the fractured ankle he had suffered three months earlier at Saracens.

There is no way of telling who might have started against the Azzurri back then had Covid-19 swept through northern Italy in the days and weeks prior to that match’s postponement and the subsequent suspension of the championship in its entirety but the second row may well have seen Leinster’s Ryan Baird earn his Test debut alongside James Ryan, or perhaps the veteran Devin Toner might have earned a reprieve having been part of the side swept aside by England at Twickenham a fortnight before.

Either way, Beirne was nowhere to be seen, sidelined by the fates and consigned to months of rehabilitation before he eventually returned to action in late August as rugby finally rumbled back into life post-lockdown.

Eight months later and Toner is licking his wounds with Leinster having been omitted from the current Ireland squad, Baird is still waiting for a first cap after an adductor strain while Beirne, 28, has the potential to help Ireland win the Six Nations over the next two weeks. Even he can appreciate the weirdness of it all.

“It’s completely bizarre really, it sums up 2020 doesn’t it?” he said yesterday following the team announcement. “It’s a completely strange year and anything can happen.

“Back in February I’m shouting for Ireland from my sofa, probably still on crutches, got a boot on and then eight or nine months later, have an opportunity to see out the season with them in the Six Nations.

“Look it’s been a weird one, it’s great for me, it’s an unbelievable opportunity for me on Saturday.”

Fortune has favoured Beirne, right down to the suspension picked up by second-row rival Iain Henderson for a sending off on Ulster duty against Ospreys 12 days ago.

“It’s great to be back in, it’s been a long road to get back here from where I was before Christmas.

“To be back, to be selected even in the squad was a big moment for me and, then, to get an opportunity to not only be involved in the 23 but to start against Italy in the Six Nations is huge for me.

“From a personal point of view, unfortunately I know Hendy has a ban at the minute so it also leaves the door open for me to put my hand up.

“I just want to go out there and put in a good performance and contribute to a successful day out for Irish rugby.”

Beirne’s last outing for Ireland came off the bench in the World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, 367 days ago, when Joe Schmidt was still at the helm.

It made for a concerning time as Farrell took over and the crocked Munster lock was unable to impress the new head coach.

Did it play on his mind during those dark days of rehab?

“Of course it does,” he replied, although a phone call from Farrell must have helped ease his worst fears.

“He just said he’d be keeping an eye on me when I got back and just to keep focusing on getting back to full fitness. That once I’m fully fit, they’ll be keeping an eye on me and obviously they were, I’m back here.”