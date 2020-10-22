Andy Farrell’s way the perfect fit for Ireland in these strange times

Camp by camp and match by match, Andy Farrell is stamping his identity on this Ireland team and a year on from Joe Schmidt’s departure, the new man in charge is forging a much-changed environment and culture within the national set-up.

From a new day off, Thursdays, in a match week to the timing of team announcements, including to the squad itself, it is all different to what went before but it is not change for change’s sake.

Adaptability is Farrell’s mantra and it fits the current climate of pandemic and biosecure bubbles that professional rugby is forced to operate under.

So too the decision not to tell his players until just before yesterday’s training session which among them will take the field this Saturday when Ireland resume their 2020 Guinness Six Nations campaign against Italy behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium.

Under previous regimes that would have been dealt with much earlier in a training week, providing clarity for everyone in the squad on where exactly they stood and what their roles would be for the pre-match preparation that lay ahead.

Farrell’s way appears to seek the opposite, the uncertainty of whether or not a player has made the grade keeping all 35 of his players on their toes throughout as many sessions as possible and striving for selection until the last available minute when the cat simply has to come out of the bag.

Farrell likes what this additional pressure has produced in his charges, better arming them, he believes, for the high-intensity Test arena that awaits them on a weekend.

“Well there’s no hotter cauldron than the Saturday afternoon playing international rugby, it doesn’t matter if there are crowds there or not.”

Farrell said yesterday having made six changes to the team which last wore green on February 23.

“The pressure that you put yourself under in those moments, in those games, it’s something that you dream of as a kid the whole time. So there’s always pressure and if you can’t deal with the pressure of a selection day, you’re not right for the job anyway.

“So, there’s a little bit of that but obviously we need to make sure that we keep on developing for the future as well and the only way you do that is by giving it a chance in training as well.”

The decision to blood four Ireland debutants this weekend, two definitely as starters, two more potentially from the bench, suggests a quartet, all from Leinster, that has taken Farrell at his word and met the criteria.

Hugo Keenan on the left wing and Will Connors at openside flanker have earned their places in an Ireland team still with silverware in its sights if it can eke out bonus-point victories against both Italy and France in Paris over the next two Saturdays.

Loosehead prop Ed Byrne and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park stand by among the replacements.

Farrell admitted that it is a very different team to the one he might have fielded had this game gone ahead as scheduled last March 7 but that merely showed the need for that precious commodity of adaptability.

Keenan, a regular and impressive starter for Leinster since the post-lockdown restart, will start in a position vacated by former Ireland U20 team-mate Jacob Stockdale, who moves to full-back in the absence of the injured Jordan Larmour while Garry Ringrose returns at outside centre to partner Bundee Aki with Robbie Henshaw dropping to the bench.

Connors starts at openside flanker in one four changes to the Ireland pack outmuscled at Twickenham last time out, joining Leinster team-mate Caelan Doris at blindside flanker and CJ Stander at No.8, the only survivor of the Twickenham back-row.

That means no starting jersey for either Josh van der Flier or Peter O’Mahony, who stays in the matchday squad as a replacement having missed the first three Ireland training sessions last week after having to self-isolate.

In the front row, Andrew Porter replaces the injured Tadhg Furlong for just his fifth start in what will be a 27th Test appearance, packing down alongside hooker Rob Herring and loosehead Cian Healy, set for his 99th Ireland appearance.

The final change to the starting line-up sees Tadhg Beirne come into the second row alongside James Ryan, highlighting how much can change in seven months.

Back in March he was still in the early stages of rehabbing a fractured ankle but now replaces Devin Toner, the veteran omitted from Farrell’s current 35-man squad.

The head coach likes what he has seen in the here and now. “I like the team to be in sync first and foremost and the way that we trained today, it seemed like we’re getting there, you know? There is a unity amongst them, a determination to try and play the way that we’ve talked (about).

“I think we’ve got a team that is adaptable. Of course there are going to be areas, like I talked about last week, in the way that we’re going to go forward that might take a little bit of time but being very adaptable and learning quickly at the same time…

“I think it’s dynamic. I think we can play in a range of ways. We want to play a high-tempo game but obviously Italy will have a say in that because they want to play a high-tempo game as well. So we’re excited by the team. They can’t wait to get out there and let’s see what happens.”

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.