Ulster Rugby games return behind closed doors amid Covid spike

Ulster Rugby will play their next two PRO14 home games behind closed doors after advice from the Chief Medical Officer in the North.

The province welcomed 600 supporters into the Kingspan Stadium for their season-opener against Benetton at the start of the month as part of a trial for the safe return of supporters. A total of 850 people, including players, officials, and media, were present at the game, won by Ulster.

However, Covid-19 cases have deteriorated in the three weeks since that trial was announced, with 6,850 new cases in Northern Ireland in the past seven days, averaging just under 1,000 a day.

Thus, the trial has been discontinued amid advice against large gatherings, with this Sunday's game against Dragons and the subsequent clash with Glasgow Warriors on Monday, November 9, to take place behind closed doors.

The decision will be reviewed ahead of the PRO14 fixture at home to Scarlets on Sunday, November 22, the province said.

Club rugby below elite level has already been suspended across the island.

A statement read: "Ulster Rugby and the IRFU recognise that regulations in Northern Ireland currently permit non-contact outdoor sporting activity for up to 15 people from different households, but have decided to respect the medical advice and suspend all activity with immediate effect, in the spirit of doing the right thing for the sport and the community – helping to keep players, coaches, referees, and volunteers safe.

"Ulster Rugby and the IRFU continue to be in proactive dialogue with government to secure the necessary hardship funding for the sport at all levels."