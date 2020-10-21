Munster players return to training after period of self-isolation

Munster welcomed back a quartet of players on Wednesday from their respective self-isolation periods as preparations were ramped up for next Monday night’s visit of Cardiff Blues to Thomond Park.

Johann van Graan’s squad and staff undertook their latest round of weekly Covid-19 testing on Wednesday as the players returned to Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick after two days off.

The province said four players associated with the positive case of Covid-19 that occurred two weeks ago are following a graded return to training this week while another who was identified as a close contact of that initial case but subsequently tested positive, is continuing his period of self-isolation until the weekend but all affected players are doing well.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony, named in Ireland’s matchday squad to face Italy in Dublin on Saturday, and centre Chris Farrell, had also been self-isolating but joined up with Andy Farrell’s squad at the start of the week ahead of the Six Nations’ resumption.

As they went into Ireland camp, scrum-half Craig Casey and lock Fineen Wycherley returned to the Munster fold after a week training with the national squad at the invitation of head coach Farrell and both will be in the selection mix for the Guinness PRO14 round-three clash with Conference B rivals Cardiff.

Tommy O’Donnell was due to complete his graduated return to play protocols on Wednesday following a failed Head Injury Assessment during the second-round home win over Edinburgh last time out.

Munster will remain without senior players Joey Carbery (ankle), Neil Cronin (knee), Keith Earls (back), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (calf), Niall Scannell (neck), and RG Snyman (knee).