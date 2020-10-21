Andy Farrell places faith in new faces - and Jacob Stockdale at full-back

Andy Farrell is confident that Will Connors and Hugo Keenan are ready to hit the ground running when they make their Test debuts for Ireland against Italy this Saturday.

The Leinster pair have been named in Farrell's starting XV for the delayed Six Nations fixture at the Aviva Stadium, Connors alongside Caelan Doris and CJ Stander in the back row and Keenan in a back three with Andrew Conway on the other wing and Jacob Stockdale at 15.

Connors was part of the Six Nations squad before the Covid-19 crisis and, it was felt, on the cusp of being named for the original meeting with the Azzurri before its postponement. How he fares on the blindside will be among the game's most interesting subplots.

For Keenan this is a first start in his first taste of international camp and Farrell believes both are ready.

“We do, definitely. Will has obviously been involved with us before and he has been chomping at the bit for a while,” said Farrell shortly after his team was announced this lunchtime.

“He had a seven-month break to think about that and he has come back in pretty good form so we are excited about seeing him. Hugo has had a great start after lockdown. He is an exciting player that can play in a variety of ways so they are both ready to go.”

Keenan had been mentioned as a possible option at full-back but the selection of Stockdale in the back field is a more obvious one given he has played there so much for Ulster this season and Farrell is clearly excited at what the 24-year old from Lurgan can do.

“We've had quite a few sessions under our belt now so we have looked at different combinations and we've been very impressed with Jacob. He is learning the trade pretty quickly in the back field. He is learning to adapt and get stronger there.

We think he has all the attributes to push forward in that position and there will be elements of his game we need to keep pushing forward. What you don't see on the wing with Jacob from time to time is his skill level.

“He has got great vision, he is able to see things and he has great hands as well. He hits a brilliant line and you don't always get to do that from the wing. Hopefully we can get him involved as much as we possibly can, and also it's a great option to have that left boot at the back.”

Keenan and Connors aside, it's likely that two others will have earned first caps by the end of the afternoon given another Leinster pairing of Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are set to come off the bench against Franco Smith's Italians.

“It has been seamless for both of them. Ed is certainly a student of game. Obviously being in the front-row you might think I'm joking, but he picks things up very quickly. He is very knowledgeable. It has been seamless for him coming in.

“Jamison, we all know by watching him play that he is a calming influence. He definitely is that to the team. He will add a different dimension when he comes off the bench. Certainly both of them will.”

Farrell also expounded on the selection of Tadhg Beirne in the second row alongside James Ryan and explained that Quinn Roux was not a hundred per cent fit. Hence the selection of Ultan Dillane as cover at lock among the replacements.

All told, 12 of these players took no part in the matchday squad that lost to New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-final little over a year ago now. Retirement, suspension and injuries have all contributed to that but half those absentees simply haven't made the cut.

It's a significant shift in personnel in 12 months but Farrell, who chafed at the idea that his team will play a more 'off the cuff' brand of rugby, has a clear mind on what he wants people to see when they tune in at the weekend.

"I hope that you see an energy in defence that is pretty ruthless.

I hope that you see a dynamism in our contact skills that gets the ball back. I hope you see a setpiece that is one that's aggressive and going after them.

"On the back of that, we hope to get some opportunities to play and be clinical on the back of that. That's what we're hoping for but obviously the Italians will have something to say about that, knowing Franco and the way that he wants to play.

“I've heard that they've had quite a few camps and their preparation would have been pretty good.

"They have nothing to lose and I like the style of rugby that they want to play. They're throwing the ball around and they'll be dangerous on Saturday so they'll have a shout in how we play as well."