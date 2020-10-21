Lions to face Japan in rare home match

The British & Irish Lions will play a Test match on home soil for just the third time in their 133-year history next year when they host Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The touring side made the announcement on Wednesday morning after securing a first meeting with the Brave Blossoms, who as hosts last October reached the 2019 World Cup quarter-final. They will deliver a much-needed challenge for Warren Gatland’s squad ahead of the Lions’ tour to South Africa and three-Test series against the World Cup-winning Springboks.

The Lions have only played two Tests at home since their inaugural tour to New Zealand in 1888, facing a Rest of the World team in Cardiff in 1986 following the cancellation of that year’s apartheid-era tour to South Africa and then welcoming Argentina to the Welsh capital in 2005 ahead of their tour to New Zealand.

Lions head coach Gatland understandably welcomed the fixture as a stiff challenge for the tourists, who will be coached by fellow Kiwi Jamie Joseph.

“We saw Japan play some excellent rugby during the World Cup and they will come to Edinburgh fully-motivated to win,” Gatland said in a Lions press release.

“They are a talented side who play high-tempo rugby, so it’ll be a good challenge for us ahead of the Tour, and a chance for the matchday squad to put their hands up for Test selection.”

Joseph added: “We are very much looking forward to playing a Test against the Lions next year. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players, and we can’t wait for it to come.”

Tickets for the match at 67,000-capacity Edinburgh stadium are set to go on sale next Tuesday, November 3, with supporters able to register their interest at lionsrugby.com/Vodafone-1888-Cup from this morning.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley believes the Test is a rare opportunity for a large number of home supporters to see the tourists.

“One of our objectives is to give Warren and the playing squad as much meaningful preparation as possible before departing on Tour, so we are delighted to have agreed this fixture,” Calveley said.

“A Lions Test is one of the most iconic events in world sport, but a huge number of fans from the Home Nations never get the chance to see one live. The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match will give even more supporters the opportunity to be part of the next chapter in Lions history.

“It will be an ‘I was there’ moment, against an entertaining and highly-respected opposition.”

The Japan Test match will take place a week before the first game of the Lions’ eight-match tour to South Africa against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, July 3.

The first Test against the Springboks, who due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be playing a first international since lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in Yokohama last November, will be three weeks later at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on July 24.

The second Test follows on July 31 in Cape Town before the final Test back in Johannesburg on August 7 at Emirates Airline Park, formerly known as Ellis Park.