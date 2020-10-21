Johnny Sexton won’t place ‘putting on a show’ over getting the job done

Watching the Heineken Champions Cup reach its climax from his living room did not make comfortable viewing for Johnny Sexton but it has lit a fire under the Ireland captain as he looks to be front and centre for the closing stages of the 2020 Six Nations.

Denied a shot at a fifth European title with Leinster, following his province’s quarter-final defeat at home to Saracens a month ago, the 35-year-old made sure he watched the tournament unravel through the semi-finals and final last Saturday when Exeter Chiefs were crowned champions last Saturday with victory over his former club Racing 92.

The viewing experience has provided Sexton with plenty of motivation heading into Ireland’s final two games of the championship, where the trophy can be his to lift with bonus-point wins over both Italy, who visit Dublin on Saturday, and France, who Ireland play in Paris seven days later.

“Yeah, I watched all three games,” Sexton said of the Champions Cup closing stages.

Certainly tough to watch yeah, wishing that we were there but it’s a good motivation to finish off the job in the Six Nations properly and good motivation to bring forward with us when we get back to our provinces. But yeah, it was tough to watch.

“We felt that we could have added to the titles that we’ve had but we didn’t. We had one bad half of rugby and it shows the margins that we live in and the high-level games, whether it’s Heineken Cup or international rugby, you can’t have a bad quarter, never mind a bad half, otherwise you leave yourself with too much to do.

“Obviously we’ve spoken about that Saracens game a lot since so I don’t want to go back into it, but there was some good rugby in the final and the two teams that were in it were a credit to themselves and deserved to be where they were and ultimately I think the best team won it.”

The failure of the Irish provinces to reach the Champions Cup final has allowed Ireland to have extra time together as a national squad, not that that was much comfort to Sexton.

“The only silver lining on that loss to Saracens was that extra preparation time for these two massive games and we’ve used them well. We used last week well, we had a bit of a later start than we anticipated with some of the scares around the tests in some of the provinces.

“So it was a later start but we’ve used it wisely. We’re nearly there now in our preparation. We’ve a big day (today) and then we’re set to go.”

After two home wins in the Six Nations over Scotland and Wales, Sexton has a chastening defeat to England at Twickenham on February 23 as his last reference point as an Ireland player but though there were “some elements there we’d love to take back”, he added: “It’s about learning the lessons from that game and obviously they were fresh in our mind when we were preparing for the last two games in March, but it feels like a lifetime ago.

“But we need to take the lessons from those games with us now and into the Italian game this Saturday and that’s all that matters at the moment, trying to learn the lessons but then bring the best version of ourselves.”

It remains to be seen how much we will see of that best version in terms of an evolving gameplan over the next two weeks. Head coach Andy Farrell is emphasising attack with better shape that poses more trying questions for defences to answer, informed by better decision-making.

“That wide-wide was pretty evident against Scotland when we had the ball, we didn’t have it too often, and then against Wales people got ball into those wider channels much earlier and really well at times.

“Obviously against England we didn’t and they did a really good job of shutting us down and putting us under pressure, and now we’ve got to be able to learn from that do it against teams that put us under pressure, still be able to put our gameplan on them, but that involves kicking at the right time and putting the pressure on them when they’re trying to do that to you.”

Emphasising the necessity for pragmatism as well, Sexton added: “For us, it’s not about putting on a show, it’s about putting on a performance and a performance that people who are at home watching can relate to and know what it means for us to play for Ireland but, at the same time, you’ve got to win.

You can’t go out there and be so eager to throw the ball around to please everybody that we come unstuck, a little bit like that England game.

“We need to do the thing that’s right and if that means kicking, we’ll kick. Ultimately, for us, it’s about winning... that’s the main thing, first and foremost.”

Yet the last few days back in Ireland camp and the fresh injection of new blood provided by six uncapped players give Sexton optimism that things, including the gameplan, are coming close to clicking.

“Yeah, and throw in the fact that there’s different personnel. There’s different players here. There’s guys here for the first time that are still getting used to the calls and a new way of playing.

“It’s almost like we’ve started again. It’s not like we’re playing on in the Six Nations, it’s almost like a fresh start. There’s lots of new faces in again. We’ve lost some guys to injury that would have been here of course.

“It feels like a little bit of both. A new start but we’ve got to get some of those new guys up to speed really quick because we need to have a good performance on Saturday.”