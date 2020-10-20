Exeter Champions Cup winner says Ireland should reconsider selection policy 

After being part of a Champions Cup winning squad, Gareth Steenson will retire at the end of the season as the Exeter Chiefs' all-time leading points scorer.

Despite an impressive record after a decade playing with the new European champions, the Dungannon man never lined out in the green of Ireland.

While content with his career, which also included a spell with Rotherham Titans, Steenson looks to team-mate Ian Whitten and Simon Zebo who scored two tries for Racing in last weekend's Champions Cup decider and feels the IRFU are missing a trick with their selection policy.

"There are only four provinces that you can select from, so why take away the opportunity if some of your best players are away playing top-level rugby in a different competition?" he asked, speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I understand that it is an easier way to look after players, being at home, but for me, I never had an opportunity to play for any of the provinces.

"I was always at a disadvantage as I was never going to get selected for Ireland, that was just the way it fell for me. Hopefully, one day, the IRFU might look across the water, but I can say that now I'm finishing," he added.

Exeter team-mate Whitten won two Ireland caps while playing for Ulster at the start of his career before he moved to Sandy Park in 2010. He started the Champions Cup final in the centre as the Chiefs completed the first part of a potential double with a Premiership final with Wasps on the horizon.

Steenson feels both Whitten and Zebo shouldn't have the door to their international career closed because of where they play their club rugby.

While admitting the move to England was supposed to give him a chance to break into the Ireland set-up, Steenson insists he has no regrets at the end of a promising career.

"Would I sacrifice any of that for what we have achieved? Not a chance. I always used to say I was in the wrong place at the wrong time when I was back home, but I would definitely say I am in the right place at the right time here in Exeter."