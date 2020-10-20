Full-back or wing, Jacob Stockdale happy to answer Ireland’s call

Whether he is a full-back or a wing, it does not really matter to Jacob Stockdale but as the Ulster star turns his focus to playing for Ireland, he could not feel in a better place ahead of the international challenges to come.

Jordan Larmour’s dislocated shoulder suffered 10 days ago, which is set to rule him out until the new year, has once again focused minds on the battle for the green number 15 jersey that was for so long the property of Rob Kearney, that it barely came up for discussion.

With veteran full-back Kearney having played his last on these shores and now headed for Australia and a swansong with Western Force in Perth, Larmour had assumed the role as his successor at Leinster and the Test picture looked to be following a similar path. Then came the injury against Benetton at the RDS.

Stockdale’s recent run of games at full-back for Ulster in five of his seven starts since the post-lockdown restart, the addition of uncapped duo Hugo Keenan of Leinster and Munster’s Shane Daly, and the experienced hand and aerial prowess of Andrew Conway have ignited the debate ahead of tomorrow’s team announcement by Andy Farrell for Saturday’s rescheduled Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy in Dublin.

Having started the 2020-21 PRO14 campaign at 15 for the first two rounds, and having played the first three games there in Ulster’s restart games in August, Stockdale has more than a passing interest in the conversation — although for his province’s PRO14 final against Leinster and the following week’s European quarter-final at Toulouse, he was back on the wing, the position from where he has earned all 28 of his Ireland caps and scored 16 tries.

Asking whether he was a full-back or a wing got the standard player response yesterday of being happy to play wherever he was required but Stockdale comes into this international window happy with his performance levels in either position, though the starts on the wing corresponded with knockout defeats.

“I think my game is coming along really nicely, to be honest,” Stockdale, 24, said. “Those last two games in the PRO14 were really big for me personally, just to get two big performances under my belt before I came in here.

“And before that I felt like I was putting in decent performances. Obviously the Toulouse game was probably a bit of a blip. It was really disappointing for me and for us as a team in Ulster but these things are going to happen.

“You are going to have games where you don’t perform as well as you would like to. It’s about learning from those things. Look, I’m happy with where I’m sitting right now and I’m just looking forward to potentially getting to play a bit of rugby in the next few weeks.

I suppose when you move to 15 the backfield becomes largely your priority, you don’t really need to worry about defending the front line unless things go pretty wrong which is just a change in mindset, going from wing to full-back.

“I think full-back, what I found over the last few weeks, is there’s no real opportunity to stop, if that makes sense? You have to be willing to work constantly and having that ability to keep concentrating any time the ball’s in play.

“When you are on the wing and the ball goes to the far side of the pitch you usually have a minute to process things and figure out exactly what you want to do next. Full-back you have to be switched on constantly.”

Stockdale was part of a full, 36-man squad training under head coach Andy Farrell at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown, west Dublin, yesterday, as preparations ramped up for Saturday’s clash with the Azzurri.

Munster duo Chris Farrell and Peter O’Mahony made up the complement after completing periods of self-isolation, having been identified as close contacts of two provincial team-mates who became confirmed Covid-19 cases the week before last.

Leinster wing James Lowe, who will qualify for Ireland under residency rules in time for next month’s Autumn Nations Cup has remained with the squad this week, having been invited to train last week alongside Munster’s Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley, and a Leinster trio of Harry Byrne, James Tracy, and Dave Kearney, though the latter had not been named initially.

The others have returned to their provinces ahead of this weekend’s PRO14 matches.