Jordan Larmour facing 16-week layoff after shoulder surgery

Jordan Larmour has been ruled out for up to 16 weeks after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

It had already been confirmed the Leinster and Ireland full-back will miss the upcoming Six Nations finale and Autumn Nations Cup.

His attention will now turn to making it back in time for the 2021 Six Nations, scheduled for next February, which is exactly 16 weeks away.

A Leinster injury update noted that fellow Ireland international Dan Leavy "will hope to further increase his training load this week as he continues his return from a knee injury".

Leavy hasn't played since March 2019 when he suffered the horror injury.

There have been returns to training for Dave Kearney (hamstring), Dan Sheehan (fractured cheekbone), and Ciarán Frawley, who completed the return-to-play concussion protocols.

Tadhg Furlong (calf) remains unavailable for selection, alongside Ryan Baird (adductor), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), and Adam Byrne (hamstring).