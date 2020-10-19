Caelan Doris targets Ireland spot against Italy with reputation enhanced

As a back-row forward for Leinster, Caelan Doris is prepared for fierce competition for places — but he feels as well-placed as any in the current Ireland camp to press his claims for a start in Saturday’s 2020 Guinness Six Nations resumption.

Earning his Test debut from an incoming head coach, as he did from Andy Farrell for the championship opener against Scotland back on February 1, would make any up-and-coming player feel good about themselves, even if Doris’s introduction to international rugby lasted just five minutes before a concussion intervened. Getting the nod ahead of vice-captain Peter O’Mahony will have been even more of a confidence boost, though the Munster skipper had reasserted his place in the starting trio by the time Doris was available again.

It means the Mayo man’s Test experience stands at just 25 minutes from his two caps — that short-lived start at No.8 in the win over the Scots accommodated by CJ Stander’s shift to blindside flanker at O’Mahony’s expense, and 20 minutes off the bench in Ireland’s most recent game, the demoralising loss to England at Twickenham on February 23.

Now the 22-year-old has started all over again, in a squad assembled by Farrell for the two remaining and rescheduled Six Nations matches, beginning with the visit of Italy to Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The competition has not diminished, even if O’Mahony has some catching up to do after joining the squad only yesterday, having missed the first few days in camp after having to self-isolate following the positive Covid-19 test of a Munster squad-mate 10 days ago.

The Munster blindside was part of the trio selected last time out at Twickenham alongside Stander and the so-far ever-present openside Josh van der Flier, while Doris also has a fit-again Leinster team-mate Jack Conan to contend with, as well as another provincial rival in Will Connors.

Yet the 22-year-old has only enhanced his reputation since the post-lockdown restart with a string of impressive performances in blue, and Doris will enter the final week of preparations for Italy in positive mood, feeling optimistic that he has not lost ground in the race for an Ireland starting jersey.

“I hope not, no,” he says. “I’ve been fairly happy with how I’ve gone. The development window was pretty good for me, I came back in pretty good shape, but I’m sure we’ll find out next week.

“A hell of a lot has gone on since [the last Ireland camp, post-Twickenham, pre-lockdown].

“I had a few months in Mayo, a few months of training in small groups, and then back into the empty stadiums and all that.

“It feels like an eternity, but I’m delighted to be back in. It’s a really enjoyable camp at the minute, and there’s a lot of excitement about the way we want to play, the ability we’ve got, and how we’re training. We’re just looking forward to getting going.”

Farrell insisted on Friday that the lessons had been learned from a 24-12 defeat to England that was far more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Doris also confirmed that the head coach and his assistants have been working hard to evolve Ireland’s gameplan after failing to land a punch on Eddie Jones’ championship favourites.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Doris. “I think he is backing us as rugby players to make the right decisions. He doesn’t want it to be overly structured, he wants us to play heads-up rugby, see what’s in front of us and use our skillset, also the kind of game of movement and unpredictability and using the whole pitch in an unpredictable way.

“It’s similar to Leinster in a way, so I’m not too used to the overly structured, it’s the way I like playing anyway.”

With an injection of fresh blood into the squad this autumn, including six uncapped players and another quartet invited to train last week, it is easy to forget that Doris is still and up-and-comer himself.

“I still have only had 25 minutes of international rugby, so I’m still pretty inexperienced at this level. Obviously guys like Ryan Baird and that are cropping up, but I still think I’m in that pretty youthful group.

“They sort of eased us in [on Thursday] as there is a lot of detail to get right. We hit the ground running a little bit harder [on Friday]. There is a lot of exuberance from the younger guys and the competition between the younger, less-experienced and the older, experienced players can only be good for the squad.”

And the country, perhaps. As moving to level five of the Covid-19 restrictions is discussed by Government and a nation prepares for returning to lockdown, sport can continue to bring a light into our lives, and Doris wants to be able to play his part in that.

“I definitely hope it continues and hope it gives people a lift. Ireland is obviously huge for sport. So hopefully it gives people a lift and gives people something to do on a Friday or Saturday evening when they’re stuck at home.”