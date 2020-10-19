Ireland captain Ciara Griffin forgives Canterbury for jersey launch blunder

Irish rugby captain Ciara Griffin has said jersey manufacturers Canterbury made up for their recent marketing cock-up by immediately acknowledging their mistake.

The company has just launched the first-ever Irish women’s replica shirt for the Six Nations after getting heavy criticism for using pictures of fashion models to initially launch it online.

The mistake was compounded because they used Irish men’s players to launch the male jersey in the corresponding promotion.

Canterbury responded by saying that Covid-related delays in the new women’s shirt production had delayed its 'official' launch which had been planned separately.

That took place yesterday when Griffin and Connacht teenage sensation Beibhin Parsons were called upon to promote it.

Asked about the earlier blunder, Griffin said: “It was unfortunate but Canterbury put their hand up and took responsibility for the error. We always knew we were doing the launch, it was just the timing of it.

“They reacted professionally, like you’d expect on a rugby field. When you make a mistake, you put your hand up and it was the same there. You have to commend them for that.

“It makes a massive difference that young girls who want to wear the green can now wear the women’s jersey.

“My cousins, who love playing rugby, can now wear the same jersey as me. Those things make a difference in girls seeing that it (rugby) is accessible.”

Ireland’s women suffered their first Six Nations defeat to Italy last season and resume this year’s disrupted campaign with a home game against the Azzurri next Saturday (6.30pm).

With two wins under their belt, followed by a 27-0 loss to England, they’re aiming to get a third home win, especially in preparation for their World Cup qualifier in December.

Key forward Claire Molloy is back after a year’s absence but home advantage will be lessened by the absence of a crowd in Donnybrook.

Yet Griffin said: “That’s the new normal we live in. Even without crowds we saw what cracking games the Champions and Challenge Cup finals were and we’d be hoping to do the same.”