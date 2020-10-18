Simon Zebo: Champions Cup final loss was 'heartbreaking'

Racing’s Irish star Simon Zebo described Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Exeter as ‘heart-breaking’.

Former Munster man Zebo was superb, scoring two tries but his efforts counted for little as the Chiefs secured a 31-27 win in a thrilling decider at Ashton Gate. It was Racing’s third European final defeat in five years,

Zebo told French media: “It’s quite difficult to find the words. It’s something we’ve been trying to achieve for so long...

“It meant a lot to this group of players and it’s heartbreaking. We probably made a few mistakes but the effort and the heart were there. It’s just a little bit of precision that we lacked. We weren’t far away and we hope we can go all the way soon. We really want to put that star on our jersey, so we’re going to keep trying.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of the game would have spotted the former Munster star’s touching tribute to Anthony Foley who tragically passed away in Paris on October 16, 2016.

Zebo, who played under Foley at Munster, had Foley’s nickname Axel on his left wristband for the decider in Bristol.