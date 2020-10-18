Simon Zebo: Champions Cup final loss was 'heartbreaking'

Simon Zebo: Champions Cup final loss was 'heartbreaking'
Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 22:29
Colm O’Connor

Racing’s Irish star Simon Zebo described Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to Exeter as ‘heart-breaking’.

Former Munster man Zebo was superb, scoring two tries but his efforts counted for little as the Chiefs secured a 31-27 win in a thrilling decider at Ashton Gate. It was Racing’s third European final defeat in five years,

Zebo told French media: “It’s quite difficult to find the words. It’s something we’ve been trying to achieve for so long...

“It meant a lot to this group of players and it’s heartbreaking. We probably made a few mistakes but the effort and the heart were there. It’s just a little bit of precision that we lacked. We weren’t far away and we hope we can go all the way soon. We really want to put that star on our jersey, so we’re going to keep trying.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of the game would have spotted the former Munster star’s touching tribute to Anthony Foley who tragically passed away in Paris on October 16, 2016.

Zebo, who played under Foley at Munster, had Foley’s nickname Axel on his left wristband for the decider in Bristol.

More in this section

England Training Session - Twickenham Ellis Genge demands urgent overhaul of ‘outdated, weird and mad’ rugby contracts
Garry Ringrose 17/10/2020 Garry Ringrose named Zurich Players’ Player of the Year
Ronan O'Gara 24/11/2019 Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle crush Castres 

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up