Garry Ringrose named Zurich Players’ Player of the Year

Leinster and Ireland’s Garry Ringrose was named the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year.

Ringrose, who made his debut for Ireland in 2016, has enjoyed a remarkably consistent season for both club and country. The 25-year-old claimed the award ahead of Andrew Conway, John Cooney and James Lowe.

Ringrose said: “It has been a challenging season on and off the pitch, but we have all continued to work hard and learned a great deal from the experience. It has been a long year so to be recognised in this way by my fellow players means a lot to me. Andrew, John and James were equally deserving. My sincerest thanks to my family and friends for their continued support and also to those who have made the return to rugby possible.”

Ringrose’s club and international teammate Caelan Doris was named as the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old, who made his Irish debut in February, claimed the award ahead of Ryan Baird and Shane Daly.

The Irish Women’s XVs Player of the Year - as voted by members of the Ireland squad - was presented to Wasps Ladies’ Cliodhna Moloney for several standout performances during their Guinness Six Nations campaign last spring.

Retiring Irish 7s player Louise Galvin claimed the Irish Women’s 7s Player of the Year, while the World Series’ top try scorer Jordan Conroy picked up the men's equivalent.

Munster's Andrew Conway was awarded Try of the Year for his outstanding effort away to the Ospreys in the Heineken Champions Cup while former Ireland, Leinster and Lions centre Gordon D’Arcy was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Zurich Contribution to Irish Society award, was presented to Billy Holland in recognition of his fundraising efforts in support of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Ronald McDonald House, to the lasting memory of his late daughter Emmeline.

Each of the winners on the night received a Citizen watch kindly provided by Fields Jewellers.

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland commented: “It is easy to forget that we had played the majority of the season before the lockdown. Thankfully, our players have been back on the field in recent weeks, but it is important that we acknowledge their achievements and contributions over the past 12 months. I congratulate all of our winners this year and also wish to highlight the ongoing efforts of our members across the country on and off the field. They will continue to play a key role in helping us all back to our feet once again.”