Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle crush Castres 

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle crush Castres 
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 20:48
Pierre Mason

France squad member Arthur Retiere scored three tries as Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle trounced Castres 62-3 in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

The visitors played their first fixture in almost a month after registering more than 11 coronavirus cases over the past four weeks.

Coach Mauricio Reggiardo made six changes from the loss to Stade Francais on September 13.

The Covid-19 outbreak at the club had caused them to forfeit a Challenge Cup quarter-final and postpone two domestic fixtures.

At Stade Marcel Deflandre, the hosts led 15-3 after 20 minutes as Jules Plisson kicked five penalties and Benjamin Urdapilleta claimed his side's only points.

The floodgates opened four minutes later as hooker Pierre Bourgarit crossed for the first of his two tries.

At the break, the home side had a 41-3 advantage after winger Retiere, named in les Bleus squad to prepare for next Saturday's Test match with Wales, scored twice.

They were awarded a penalty try after 63 minutes and South Africa winger Dillyn Leyds dived over two minutes later to cross the half-century of points.

Retiere, 23, completed his second hat-trick of the year in the closing moments as his outfit moved up to second in the table.

Reggiardo's men drop to 13th spot with just one victory so far this term.

Elsewhere, Springboks' Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe scored his seventh try in as many matches this season in Toulouse's 36-16 win at Brive.

On Sunday, Lyon host Bayonne and Clermont welcome Stade Francais.

More in this section

Garry Ringrose 17/10/2020 Garry Ringrose named Zurich Players’ Player of the Year
Sam Simmonds is presented with the award as the 2019/20 European Player of the Year 17/10/2020 Sam Simmonds named European Player of the Year
Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92 - European Champions Cup Final - Ashton Gate Rob Baxter’s emotions ‘all over the place’ after Exeter win Champions Cup

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up