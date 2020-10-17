Sam Simmonds named European Player of the Year

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 20:19
Andrew Baldock

Sam Simmonds has capped an extraordinary Heineken Champions Cup campaign by being named EPCR European Player of the Year.

The number eight propelled Exeter Chiefs to a maiden European title at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium with victory over Racing 92 and he finished as the tournament’s leading try scorer with eight, including a valuable first half try in the final. His overall contribution earned him the plaudits of a panel of distinguished rugby experts which was combined with more than 20,000 votes from the public to determine the winner.

Simmonds emerged successful from a final selection of five players, with Racing 92’s Finn Russell also popular with the fans and Virimi Vakatawa receiving acclaim from the panel. Exeter’s Stuart Hogg and Semi Radradra, who helped Bristol Bears to glory in the European Rugby Challenge Cup on Friday night, had also been shortlisted.

Simmonds is the fourth English player in five years to receive the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy as Europe’s finest player of the season after Maro Itoje (2016), Owen Farrell (2017) and Alex Goode (2019).

