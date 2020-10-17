Andy Farrell: We’re in the hunt so why wouldn’t we go hunting?

It will be for others to decide whether Ireland are able to complete their 2020 Guinness Six Nations schedule in the coming weeks but as far as Andy Farrell is concerned, the business of winning games remains the uncompromising focus of his attention.

Ireland’s head coach acknowledged yesterday that government and its decisions regarding the levels of restrictions it feels are appropriate to deal with the ongoing and increasingly worrying rise in Covid-19 cases may well render his task of trying to win his two remaining and rescheduled Six Nations matches obsolete.

Yet while preparing for the visit of Italy to Dublin on October 24 and the following week’s trip to Paris for the Halloween showdown with France was still within his remit, the target was still to try and win the championship title, however difficult the challenge.

To land a Six Nations in his maiden season as Ireland boss and emulate the feats of both his immediate predecessors, Joe Schmidt (2013) and Declan Kidney (2009), his players will need a bonus-point victory in both of their remaining games. Ireland will restart the championship four points behind joint-leaders England and the French, and three adrift of third-placed Scotland, though all three nations above them have only one game left to play.

That is plenty to motivate Farrell, who when asked what his target was for the first two games of this extended Test window and the final two games of the 2020 campaign, replied:

“We want to win them obviously.

When you look at it we’re one of the teams that’s lucky enough to still be in the hunt so why wouldn’t we go hunting?

“That’s how the whole group feels. Obviously, it’s a tough old task going forward because we know what we probably will need but we’ll need to give it a go.”

Given Italy’s woeful Six Nations form, winless wooden spoonists in each of the last four seasons and with only a single victory since 2013 including three defeats from three in 2020, allows the assumption that anything less than a winning bonus point at Aviva Stadium a week today would be a shock and a disappointment.

Maximum points would send Farrell’s team into the final round the following weekend on top of the table but with England travelling to Rome to administer last rites on the Azzurri, Ireland’s task of going to Stade de France in search of a four-try win that would also deny the French is a much taller order.

“I think we’re the only team that can look after their own destiny really,” Farrell said. “Ten points would seal it for us. But I don’t want to be disrespectful to Italy or France.

"All I want to do is make sure that we focus on ourselves and put our best foot forward and make sure that it’s a performance that we’re happy with.”

The size of the task increases if you take Ireland’s most recent performance as a yardstick, Farrell’s first defeat since succeeding Schmidt coming at the hands of his fellow Englishmen at Twickenham on February 23 with a brutality that the 24-12 scoreline does little to convey but which will have left the Irish coaching team with plenty to digest over the long months of lockdown that followed.

“We dealt with it. We dealt with it,” Farrell insisted. “We had time, if you remember, we had a week’s break before we were going to France (in mid-March) to analyse that game and break it down.

“We know how that game unfolded and we know what we needed to fix.

That will still be at the forefront of everyone’s mind coming back into camp. But have we dwelled on that? Not too much.

“Obviously we’ve learned the lessons.”

Whether Ireland can put those lessons into practice seven days from now seems to be out of their hands given the National Public Health Emergency Team’s recommendations to Government to move to Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Obviously I’d love to play the games,” Farrell said. “We’ve waited a long time for international rugby to come back and it’s a nice tonic for the country to be able to watch the sport at international level, for it to come back on the screens, and we’re desperate to put a good show on for the people of Ireland.

“But there’s bigger things than rugby and we’ll just be advised and do the right thing by the country and what the government want us to do.”