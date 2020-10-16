South Africa’s layoff boosts Munster as Damian de Allende stays in Ireland

South Africa’s decision to withdraw from next month’s Rugby Championship in Australia has given Munster an unexpected selection boost for the coming weeks with World Cup winner Damian de Allende set to stay with the province instead of heading Down Under.

Munster had been set to lose Springbok centre de Allende for eight weeks between now and December 12 for the four-nation championship, to be played as a one-off solely in Australia from November 7 yet organisers SANZAAR today confirmed the Springboks, with former Munster defence coach Jacques Nienaber having succeeded World Cup-winning Rassie Erasmus as head coach, had pulled out of the Rugby Championship citing its government's travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns.

The competition will now proceed as a Tri-Nations tournament with Argentina, Australia and New Zealand playing each other twice over five weeks from October 31 to December 5.

It means the South Africans will not have played Test rugby between their World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama last November 2 and their next scheduled international against the British and Irish Lions in Johannesburg on July 24, 2021.

SAR chief executive Jurie Roux said in the SANZAAR statement: "This is a hugely disappointing outcome for supporters and commercial partners but the on-going impacts of the pandemic in multiple dispensations mean we are unable to deliver a Springbok team without seriously compromising player welfare, apart from other logistical challenges."

That will give Munster supporters and head coach Johann van Graan an opportunity to see de Allende remain in red for the coming weeks bringing much-needed world-class quality in the absence of the province's Ireland Test contingent which, for now at least, will be involved in the rescheduled end to the 2020 Six Nations and November’s eight-team Autumn Nations Cup.

Munster have six Guinness PRO14 matches in the same timeframe, starting with the visit of Cardiff Blues to Thomond Park on Monday night, October 26.