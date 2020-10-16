Andy Farrell: 'There are bigger things than rugby'

Andy Farrell knows there are more important things than finishing a Six Nations championship later this month but the Ireland head coach believes playing Test rugby again can be a tonic for Covid-weary nation.

Farrell was talking on Friday as news emerged that NPHET, the National Public Health Emergency Team, was recommending to the Irish Government a move to Level Five of restrictions on its national framework for living with Covid-19, a move which put Ireland’s home game with Italy at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in eight days into serious doubt. Ireland are also scheduled to travel to Paris to play France on Saturday, October 31 as championship organisers attempt to conclude a tournament that was suspended in early March when coronavirus first arrived on European shores.

"Obviously I'd love to play the games, I'd love to get the Six Nations finished and play in the Autumn Nations Cup,” Farrell said, also referring to the planned eight-nation November tournament.

"We've waited a long time for international rugby to come back and it's a nice tonic for the country to be able to watch the sport at international level, for it to come back on the screens, and we're desperate to put a good show on for the people of Ireland.

"But there's bigger things than rugby and we'll just be advised and do the right thing by the country and what the government wants us to do.

Farrell had earlier said: “If that is what the government feels is needed for the health and the safety of the country, then we are more than happy to follow that. We will be doing everything we possibly can to make sure we keep our side of things nice and clean and we will wait for the advice.”

Farrell currently has two players, vice-captain Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell, unavailable for training as they are self-isolating following two senior Munster team-mates testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Ireland boss admitted the national squad were well used to dealing with and adapting to such disruptions.

“They are what they are. We are lucky that all of the boys have been in a similar type of process at their clubs for some time. They are used to living with the virus and trying to cope with it and obviously do the right things. We have protocols in place and we need to adhere to those. We are certainly doing that at this moment in time and we plan to continue with it. We need to ensure we get off the ground against Italy, that we get the game played and we move on to the Six Nations against France.”