Johnny Sexton on World Rugby's Player of the Decade shortlist

Johnny Sexton is one of eight players in contention for the World Rugby Player of the Decade award.

The Ireland and Leinster star — who won World Rugby's Player of the Year award in 2018 — is joined by the other winners of the annual prize since 2010.

Five All Blacks are on the list - Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett along with South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit and former France skipper Thierry Dusautoir.

All the Women’s Player of the Year winners since 2010, from Black Fern Carla Hohepa to England’s 2019 recipient Emily Scarratt, are in contention for the Player of the Decade title.

The vote is open to the public and will close on 25 October.

There are also awards Try of the Decade and Sevens Player of the Decade.