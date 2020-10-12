Simon Zebo matches money raised by inspirational Munster fan for cancer support services

Zebo has taken time from his preparations for Saturday's Champions Cup final with Racing 92 to help out a good cause
Simon Zebo matches money raised by inspirational Munster fan for cancer support services

Racing 92's Simon Zebo celebrates with Virimi Vakatawa after beating Saracens to reach the Champions Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 16:30
Stephen Barry

Simon Zebo has taken time from his preparations for Saturday's Champions Cup final with Racing 92 to help out a good cause.

Munster supporter Edwina Hayes has been walking the distance of The Echo Women's Mini Marathon while undergoing chemotherapy, all in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Last month, Zebo tweeted out a video in support of Cork Arc Cancer Support House's fundraisers for the event, which took place virtually this year.

Hayes later replied after completing her first leg of the 6km challenge.

"First mile (1.6km) done of the Echo Virtual Mini Marathon. I'll get it done slowly during my chemo treatment on the good days," she tweeted. 

"It's so important to raise awareness of these essential charities @IrishCancerSoc @CorkARCcancer @recoveryhaven #everystepcounts #cancerawareness".

Zebo retweeted her "inspirational" work, adding his support for her fundraiser.

And now, Hayes has finished the final 4.4km to complete the challenge and raised €482 in the process.

"After 2 weeks of being very sick after chemo, I finally felt well enough to complete my final 4.4km for the Evening Echo Mini Marathon," she tweeted. 

"Now onto the 10km VHI Mini Marathon. Big shout out to @SimonZebo for the tweet, it inspired me to keep going. €482 raised so far for @IrishCancerSoc."

Zebo hailed the "incredible effort", adding: "Now I’ll match that €500 you raised. Well done  @IrishCancerSoc @CorkARCcancer".

More in this section

Louise Galvin 22/8/2015 Louise Galvin on the scoresheet as UL Bohs secure bonus point win over Kerry
Bledisloe Cup Game 1 - New Zealand v Australia Honours even in thriller between Wallabies and All Blacks
Sean Cremin and Patrick Scully 10/10/2020 Bragging rights for Young Munster with derby defeat of Garryowen

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up