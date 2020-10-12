Simon Zebo matches money raised by inspirational Munster fan for cancer support services

Simon Zebo has taken time from his preparations for Saturday's Champions Cup final with Racing 92 to help out a good cause.

Munster supporter Edwina Hayes has been walking the distance of The Echo Women's Mini Marathon while undergoing chemotherapy, all in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Last month, Zebo tweeted out a video in support of Cork Arc Cancer Support House's fundraisers for the event, which took place virtually this year.

Hayes later replied after completing her first leg of the 6km challenge.

"First mile (1.6km) done of the Echo Virtual Mini Marathon. I'll get it done slowly during my chemo treatment on the good days," she tweeted.

"It's so important to raise awareness of these essential charities @IrishCancerSoc @CorkARCcancer @recoveryhaven #everystepcounts #cancerawareness".

Zebo retweeted her "inspirational" work, adding his support for her fundraiser.

👏🏾 inspirational keep it going edwina lots of love and support 👏🏾💪🏾 @CorkARCcancer https://t.co/GsVFzsNgQe — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) September 20, 2020

And now, Hayes has finished the final 4.4km to complete the challenge and raised €482 in the process.

"After 2 weeks of being very sick after chemo, I finally felt well enough to complete my final 4.4km for the Evening Echo Mini Marathon," she tweeted.

"Now onto the 10km VHI Mini Marathon. Big shout out to @SimonZebo for the tweet, it inspired me to keep going. €482 raised so far for @IrishCancerSoc."

Zebo hailed the "incredible effort", adding: "Now I’ll match that €500 you raised. Well done @IrishCancerSoc @CorkARCcancer".

Thank you so much. Im in tears. Much love ❤ — edwina hayes (@HayesEdwina) October 12, 2020