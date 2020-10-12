'Everything went like clockwork': Connacht daytrips take the pain out of PRO14 journeys

In order to fully appreciate Connacht’s first ever day-trip to a match abroad, it’s probably necessary to look at the arrangements they had put in place before Covid-19 restrictions saw the switch to an out-and-back charter which most teams in the PRO14 are going to use this season until the pandemic passes.

Getting from Galway, which no longer has a passenger airport, to any of the teams abroad has always been a bit of an ordeal and while the motorway to Dublin has provided some relief, trips to the UK can still mean four nights away.

This trip to Wales was set to follow the same pattern as the past 20 years. A 6.35am departure from Dublin to Bristol on Friday morning would have meant the squad going to Dublin on Thursday afternoon and staying at an airport hotel. They would have to hang around for hotel rooms to become available on Friday morning in Newport and then face a long wait until the match at 7.35pm on Saturday evening.

They would then have to wait until a Sunday evening flight from Bristol to Dublin, arriving back in Galway late that night.

Instead, they did the journey in 14 hours, and Tim Allnutt, Head of Rugby Operations, said they will continue to do the day trips as much as they possibly can.

“Everything went like clockwork. It’s a pity about the result, we had the winning of the game going into the final quarter and just didn’t finish the job. But it had nothing to do with the travel. On the contrary, the players were all for it and it will benefit us.”

Allnutt knows what he’s talking about. He took over as team manager 16 years ago after serving as a player and captain for several years. He has endured many journeys over the years, not the standout trips to Siberia and South Africa, but the grind of getting a squad and its management back and forth across the Irish Sea on gruelling three- and four-day hikes.

Connacht players following the Guinness PRO14 loss to Cardiff Blues in Newport. Picture: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Covid-19 then arrived and multiplied the task tenfold. Allnutt and Connacht, like all the other sides, have embraced the challenge.

Connacht have never had the resources to charter flights despite being the most inaccessible of the PRO14 sides — they are the only side in the competition without an airport on its doorstep — but Allnutt jumped at the chance when a deal was worked out with Ryanair.

“The most important thing is that we are back playing rugby and given all that is going on in the world, it’s not a big deal no matter how many measures we have to take to ensure the games can go ahead. The players and management have embraced it, we know we are privileged to be able to continue playing,” said the New Zealander.

The changes have been huge and the level of detail remarkable.

Individual Covid-19 tests were carried out on Monday, locator forms filled out for each of the party for the UK and for when they return to Ireland, temperature checks prior to departure and the filling out of health questionnaires.

One of Allnutt’s first tasks was to work out a seating plan for the two 54-seater buses used to ferry a total traveling party of 38, which included a handful of extra players.

“We split up the squad on the buses. We didn’t want all the front rowers together, for example, as it is a specialised position. If one goes down you don’t want them all going down.

"Same with the coaches, we split them, we need to ensure if we have players and coaches not just for games but also to train. We continued that seating plan onto the aircraft, everybody spread out and strict enforcement of the seating plan. Everyone got their own row on the aircraft.

We took photos and video of where everyone sat just in case we needed to identify positions. Even the bus drivers, they had to get tested during the week and also follow procedures.

“Obviously, guys need to observe social distancing as much as possible, they need to wash hands, wear masks but they are doing that all the time now, it’s become second nature to them. They have to wear the masks the moment they get out of the car in the morning.

“We brought our own food. The airports were empty, we walked straight through and on to the aircraft. It was straight on to the buses in Cardiff, direct to the hotel. We used a fire exit to get into the hotel to avoid contact and limit interaction, and then direct to the ground.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend ahead of the game. Coaches, as well as front row forwards, are split up when travelling to ensure even if there is a Covid case in the province, the squad can continue to train. Picture: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

The changing rooms at Rodney Parade — the match was played there as the Arms Park is still being used as part of a field hospital in Cardiff – are notoriously small but a marquee has been erected to allow distance between players.

Connacht had to source a doctor and masseur in Wales as the regular team medics in Galway, some who work in hospitals or private practice, would have to self-isolate for 14 days if they travelled.

“We limited the time at the ground as well, we usually get there an hour and a quarter beforehand but there was no need as there are no crowds now and we aimed for 55 minutes before the match. After the game the number of players in the showers had to be limited and rotated, we had food there and left as soon as possible.”

Allnutt’s fears that their return plans might be scuppered by a drugs test — it can sometimes take a player an age to produce a sample after a game — or an injury to a player, thankfully didn’t materialise and they were back on the team buses on schedule.

“Aside from the result, everything worked perfectly and we were home at 2am and will do the same for Edinburgh in a couple of weeks,” added Allnutt.

Connacht flanker Eoghan Masterson said that their day charter had nothing to do with the result and that the players were pleased with the way it worked.

“It was our first time experiencing that. We looked on it as an opportunity to stay a night in our own bed rather than a hotel room and it was all pretty smooth. Obviously, the airports aren’t too busy and we were lucky enough to get a charter. Ryanair looked after us very well.

It was an unusual experience. Obviously, the result didn’t go our way but it is something we will have to get used to and I don’t think it should be a hindrance.

“I don’t think it was a factor in the result. It was a tight game in the first half and we had plenty of opportunities after the break but didn’t take them. The travel hadn’t anything to do with that,” he said.