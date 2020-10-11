Bragging rights for Young Munster with derby defeat of Garryowen

Young Munster's dominant scrum proved crucial in their 27-15 derby win over Garryowen in Greenfields.

They dismantled the visitors' set-piece for two penalty tries as they kept a tight hold of top spot in Munster Conference 1.

A massive power-surge from the Young Munster scrum earned them their first penalty try, just before half-time. Garryowen had forwards Pat O'Toole and Bailey Faloon sin-binned as they trailed 13-3.

Six minutes into the second half, Munsters' Welsh number 8 Huw Worthington sped over from a maul. The visitors hammered back with a 12-point push, including tries from hard-working youngsters Evan Maher and Cian Huxford.

Yet, Gearoid Prendergast's charges got back on top and their strong scrum eked out a 76th-minute penalty try. Munsters are on their travels in the next round, visiting a Cashel side who gave Cork Constitution plenty of trouble.

Former Con favourite Darragh Lyons, now Cashel's player-coach, can be proud of his team's performance in a 28-17 defeat to the Division 1A heavyweights. Powerhouse second row Cathal O'Flaherty charged over for two of Con's four tries.

Old Crescent battled back for a deserved share of the spoils away to UCC, with replacement lock Sean Monaghan and flying winger Val McDermott both crossing during the final 11 minutes to make it 26 points apiece.

In Leinster, Dublin University came through their stiffest test yet in the Energia Community Series when edging out Terenure College in a 10-try classic at Lakelands Park.

Terenure's barnstorming start, including two Levi Vaughan tries, had them 17 points clear, but Trinity turned the tables to take a 36-31 verdict. Rob Russell set up two tries for Ronan Quinn and he also kicked 11 points.

Ireland U20 scrum half Ben Murphy touched down during Old Wesley's 30-18 bonus point success against Old Belvedere, while replacement Charlie Tector's two closing penalties saw Lansdowne prevail 13-10 at St. Mary's College. Captain Matt D'Arcy and hooker Dylan Donnellan bagged a brace of tries each in Clontarf's 34-7 bonus point win over Naas. Kiwi winger Calum Goddard's hat-trick helped Sligo beat Ballina 36-14 to stay in control of Connacht's Conference. Meanwhile, Kyle Faloon's late try kept City of Armagh at the summit of Ulster Conference 1 after a 24-all draw with Banbridge.